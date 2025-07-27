How to defeat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The fight against Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will feel oddly familiar if you remember the very first encounter, at the start of the game. This time, however, the boss returns in full form as a mid-game boss at Mt. Zhenwu, and the fight is far more punishing.
Here is a guide to take down Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Note: Some parts of this article are based on the author’s perspective, and in-game experiences may differ.
How to beat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Where to find Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
You’ll encounter Bai Kru at Bai Mansion in Mt. Zhenwu. From the nearby shrine, head left into the cave system until you reach the large chamber at the end of the path.
Recommended setup for the fight
This encounter is tuned for players around Level 75 or higher. While most melee weapons can chip away at him, Bai Kru’s weakness to Frostbite makes the One-Handed Sword “Boreal Abyss” a good choice. The sword’s skill, Icebound Escape, launches five frost daggers and builds Frostbite rapidly. Combine this with the Needle tempering for even faster buildup.
For stats, lean heavily into Magic for Frostbite scaling, with Agility and Vitality to survive his splash damage and close-range combos.
Bring these essentials for safety and damage:
- Manna Vases
- Temperance
- Bone Whistle (to summon He Youzai if his questline is completed)
- Dracolich Pendant
Spells
Bai Kru’s aggression leaves few safe windows for casting, but some spells synergize well with dodging-heavy play:
- Ethereal Form
- Demonbane Strike
- Burning Flames or Vortex Plume (optional)
Battle strategy
Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers only has one health bar but compensates for it with very high health and relentless pressure. He chains melee swipes, jumps that cause splash knockdowns, and occasional water jets from his head. Here’s how to manage the fight step by step:
1) Open safely and build Skyborn Might
Start the fight by dodging rather than attacking. Each perfect dodge (or passive gain via “Biding Time”) helps you build Skyborn Might toward two charges, needed for Boreal Abyss’s frost dagger skill. Stay mobile to avoid early damage while charging up.
2) Exploit Frostbite for huge bursts
Once you have two Skyborn Might, activate Icebound Escape to fire five frost daggers. Hitting with two or three volleys will inflict Frostbite, dealing ~4000 bonus damage. After Frostbite triggers, there’s a short cooldown before it can be applied again — use this downtime to recharge Skyborn Might by dodging and positioning.
3) Manage his key attacks
- Jump slams: He leaps and crashes down, creating splash damage in a small radius. Dodge into him to stay close and avoid the shockwave.
- Water spray: A rare ranged attack; strafe sideways and close the gap immediately.
- Roar flinch: He occasionally roars after combos, interrupting inputs. Equipping the Dracolich Pendant negates the attacks.
- Melee combos: His claw swipes come in twos or threes. Wait for the final swing before retaliating with frost daggers or a quick spell.
4) Summon He Youzai mid-fight (optional)
If you’ve completed He Youzai’s earlier interactions, you can use the Bone Whistle during the fight’s mid-phase to summon him.
Rewards for defeating Bai Kru
Defeating Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers rewards you with:
- Research Journal – Scrap 2
- Ivory Seal
- Echo of Bai Kru
That wraps up our guide on beating the Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. For more guides on the game, follow Sportskeeda.
