How to complete Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a side mission you will encounter early, but it won't conclude until you reach the final parts of the game. While exploring Worship's Rise after you defeat Man-Eating Dhutanga, you will come across a young man with a big hat who will enlist your help.

This article will give you a walkthrough of Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Walkthrough of Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Where to find Nian Suichang

After defeating Dhutanga in the Lightzen Temple area of Worship's Rise, you can unlock the locked gate and find your path to Shu Sanctum. After you cross the small stream ahead of the corrupted village, you can find the man waiting underneath the tree; talking to him will start Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Agree to help him, and he will give you a Bone Whistle. Now, head to the Shu Sanctum, as it is where your next objective lies.

2) Defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang

You will find Nian Suichang just beside the Shu Sanctum Shrine. Talk to him and head up to the third floor of the building to defeat Lu Bingzhang, the second story boss. You can use the bone whistle here to call him for assistance.

Defeat Feathered Priest (Image via 505 Games)

Defeat Lu Bingzhang and head down to the Shu Sanctum Shrine to talk with Nian Suichang and hand over the Mercurial Blood you get from the boss. Then, go to the Reverent Temple and chat with him again, and he will mention that he is going to Cloudspire.

Open the gate of the temple and talk to him, and he will hand you 5x Spicy Soup. You must go to Cloudspire next to continue Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

3) Encounter in Cloudspire

You will encounter Nian Suichang in Cloudspire a few times. After you defeat Honglan in the Palace, you can find him near the Reverent Temple gate, which will lead you to the snowy peaks. You will again meet him in the Hillswatch area, near the small abandoned village.

You can find him near the Rebel Camp Shrine (Image via 505 Games)

As you approach the Snowy Mountains, keep an eye out for Tattered Pack. As you approach the Snowy Passage Shrine, you will find him, and you can give him the item to continue the quest. You must make a major decision here, which will affect Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

' Expose him' - He will become a boss later on.

- He will become a boss later on. 'Remain Silent' - He will not become hostile

Make sure to use the Sorry Pose before you leave him, as it also affects the story. The next time, you will encounter him near Ai Nengqi's arena. You can summon him during the battle. Once you defeat the boss, you can speak to him afterwards to receive Special Pill x3.

4) Encounter in Mt. Zhenwu

Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will then pick up in Mt. Zhenwu, which you can travel to after finishing Cloudspire and defeating Perfect Bride. He will be at the Refugee Camp here, so go ahead and talk to him to continue the quest.

You will need to defeat the boss below to talk with Nian Suichang (Image via 505 Games)

There will be two options, and you will get Emerald Lotus Seed x3 regardless of what you choose. Next, you must defeat the Liu Wenxiu main boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to talk with Suichang. He will be present in the Rebel Camp area.

You can call him during the Zhang Xiangong fight to aid you in battle. After that, you can find him at the entrance of the Bamboo Path. Next, you will need to travel back to Shu Sanctum to continue Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

5) Returning to Shu Sanctum and conclusion

You will find Nian Suichang on the hilltop near Luo Courtyard (where you fight Lu Hongliu). Go to the Shu Sanctum Shrine, head to the second floor, and use the makeshift bridge that you made by breaking the tree. Now, take the right path and head up the hill. Based on your choice in Hillswatch during Chapter 2, Cloudspire, the quest will either conclude or continue.

You will find Suichang in the estate (Image via 505 Games)

If you chose the Expose Him option previously, you must fight him. Defeating him will reward you with Weapon: Zhanlu Sword , and the Champion's Armor Set. You will also find the Sword of Judgement nearby.

, and the You will also find the nearby. If you selected the Remain Silent option, you can obtain the Sword of Exorcism after looting the corpse beside him while talking to him.

Go to the Annalum Shrine in Worship's Rise and reset the world. You will then find him near the courtyard of the building. Talk with him to obtain the Weapon: Zhanlu Sword, Champion's Armor Set, and Sword of Judgement to conclude Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

