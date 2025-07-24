Best One-Handed Sword skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

When it comes to combat in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, mastering the best One-Handed Sword skills can turn you into a formidable force. In contrast to larger weapons such as Axes or Longswords, One-Handed Swords require finesse and careful strategy. They may not have the largest physical impact, but in return, they compensate by providing strong magic boosts. For those who enjoy agility, magic-casting, and a strategic playstyle, this sword type allows for quite a rewarding journey through the game's numerous punishing challenges.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is set in a mystical alternate history of Ming Dynasty China, where you get to forge your destiny with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and magical powers. Perhaps the most important choice you make is what type of weapon to wield, and if you're looking to harness Arcane power without sacrificing agility, then One-Handed Swords are your best bet.

Read on to learn more about the best One-Handed Sword skills, weapons, and build configurations to conquer your enemies in Wuchang.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – Best One-Handed Sword skills

If you're starting out with One-Handed Swords, the Astral Blade should be your first choice. While the Darkfrost Edge offers a slight advantage in physical slash and stab damage, the Astral Blade reigns supreme for spellcasting. Its standout feature is its synergy with magic, dealing significantly more spell damage, essential for players building around Skybound Might and elemental abilities.

What makes the Astral Blade shine is its Awakening Seal skill. This ability boosts your spell damage temporarily and increases how quickly you earn Skybound Might, letting you cast your spells more frequently. With the right upgrades and stats, this weapon remains viable well into the late game, provided you continue to level up your magical proficiencies and invest in supporting skills.

With the right upgrades and stats, One-Handed Sword skills can be optimised (Image via 505 Games)

Must-have skills for One-Handed Swords

To make your One-Handed Sword skills work, there are three core skills to focus on:

Biding Time : The backbone of any magic-based build. It passively restores Skybound Might over time and speeds up charge recovery when attacking. Perfect dodges also generate energy, giving you near-constant access to your most powerful spells.

: The backbone of any magic-based build. It passively restores Skybound Might over time and speeds up charge recovery when attacking. Perfect dodges also generate energy, giving you near-constant access to your most powerful spells. Windforce : Since One-Handed Swords don’t deal a great amount of melee damage, Windforce helps you compensate. Spend a Skybound Might charge to deliver a rapid, heavy strike. Use it from behind to trigger an Obliterate Attack, staggering enemies and giving you a much-needed advantage, especially during boss fights.

: Since One-Handed Swords don’t deal a great amount of melee damage, Windforce helps you compensate. Spend a Skybound Might charge to deliver a rapid, heavy strike. Use it from behind to trigger an Obliterate Attack, staggering enemies and giving you a much-needed advantage, especially during boss fights. Vanguard Breaker: This Discipline skill allows you to launch a powerful lunging strike that can break through enemy blocks thanks to its Poise Breaking effect. It’s especially effective against humanoid bosses who tend to guard frequently.

Optimal Benedictions for spell builds

To elevate your One-Handed Sword skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you’ll want to invest in the following Benedictions:

Wei — Vitality Factory : Grants a damage boost when at full health. This makes early-game exploration and enemy-clearing much smoother.

— : Grants a damage boost when at full health. This makes early-game exploration and enemy-clearing much smoother. Sheng — Backstab Rejuvenation : Heals you slightly when landing a Backstab, something you’ll be doing regularly thanks to Windforce’s positioning mechanics.

— : Heals you slightly when landing a Backstab, something you’ll be doing regularly thanks to Windforce’s positioning mechanics. Wei — Skyborn Magic: Increases spell damage whenever you have Skybound Might. It amplifies the core strength of One-Handed Swords and synergizes perfectly with Biding Time and Awakening Seal.

Wei and Shang are vital to elevate your One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Mastering the best One-Handed Sword skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about patience, timing, and spell synergy. While these swords may not be the easiest to wield, their ability to blend swift strikes with devastating magic makes them incredibly rewarding. With the right weapon, skills, and Benedictions, you’ll be well on your way to conquering even the toughest bosses this grim world throws your way.

