The One-Handed sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is ideal for players who want to combine fast melee attacks with powerful magic. While one-handed swords may not deal the highest raw damage, with the right weapon, pendants, benedictions, and skills, you can create a deadly setup that balances agility, spellcasting, and survivability — perfect for surviving the world of Wuchang.
In this guide, we will walk you through the best One-Handed sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
What is the best One-Handed sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?
Best weapon
Unlike heavy weapons like axes or longswords, One-Handed swords in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers act like casting tools. Many of them dovetail well with magic stats, allowing you to cast spells from a safe distance while keeping a weapon ready for close-range fights.
Each sword also comes with its a weapon skill that can influence your stat growth and combat style. If you're looking to build around magic, these are the blades you want to hunt down first:
- Astral Blade: Dropped after defeating the Blightweaver, this weapon should be your primary choice early on. It gives a major boost to your magic stats, allowing you to unleash powerful spell attacks right from the early game. It may not have the highest physical damage, but its focus on magic makes it ideal for hybrid builds.
- Darkfrost Edge: This sword works primarily with agility but also enhances spell power. It comes with the Evasive Maneuver skill, which gives you a nice edge in tight fights where dodging matters.
- Watcher’s Gaze: This weapon is the best of both worlds as it scales with both agility and magic.
Best armor
You'll need a decent armor set for your One-Handed sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:
- Avian Hunter's Mask
- Avian Hunter's Coat
- Avian Hunter's Bangle
- Avian Hunter's Pants
Best skills
Skills can make or break your build, and for this One-Handed sword setup, there are two that stand out:
- Biding Time: While using a One-Handed Sword, you’ll periodically gain a stack of Skyborn Might. Light and dash attacks, along with Spells, Weapon Skills, and Discipline Skills used with Skyborn Might, generate Biding Time stacks — letting you build Skyborn Might even faster.
- Vanguard Breaker: This skill lets you channel your full strength into a forceful forward thrust. When used with Skyborn Might, it hits harder and builds up Poise Break on the enemy.
Best spells
Choose wisely, as Spells are the most vital part of your One-Handed sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:
- Echo of Zhang Xianzhong: Leap forward and slam the ground, unleashing a thunderstorm that inflicts Lightning damage and builds up Paralysis.
- Infernal Flames: Unleash a fiery mask that chases enemies, dealing damage and building up Burn.
- Ethereal Form: Merge with the void to dodge incoming attacks, briefly turning invisible and gaining Skyborn Might.
- Aurum Feather Force: Summon a golden blade and unleash its power in a forward strike. If you're hit while casting, it can trigger Alacrity.
Items to carry
Keep these items in your inventory:
- Manna Vase: Restores health
- Steamed Bunny Bun: Regenerates health slowly for a limited time.
- Rapid Temperance: When your Madness is above 50%, Temperance speeds up your weapon’s effect buildup, enhancing its power more quickly than normal.
- Cornucopia Elixir: Completely heals your Health and also removes all status effects.
Jade Pendants and Benedictions
To push this build even further, stack some buffs using Jade Pendants and Benedictions.
Top Jade Pendants to equip:
- Bird Pendant: Directly boosts magic damage.
- Crane Pendant: Boosts spell power when your HP drops below a certain level.
- Sun Pendant: Enhances the power of your Spells.
Best Benedictions to apply:
- Sheng - Burning Might: When a nearby enemy is Burning, you gain a temporary damage boost and Skyborn Might.
- Fa - Burning Ignition: When a nearby enemy is Burning, your weapon temporarily gains boosted Fire Attack Power.
- Wei - Skyborn Magic: Boosts the damage output of your spell attacks. This one pairs perfectly with the Astral Blade or Watcher’s Gaze.
The One-Handed sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers might not rely on brute force, but when combined with the right magic buffs and skills, it becomes a deadly hybrid option. Here are some more articles on the game below:
