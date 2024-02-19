Our best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners guide will list out ideal characters for players who are just starting out in the recently released action RPG title. Released on February 1, 2024, One Punch Man World is an online fighting game developed by Perfect World. It offers over 10 heroes with unique skills, abilities, and Impression Arms (which grants battle buffs).

Each character can perform three skills and dodge their enemy’s attacks. Interestingly, some can switch their fighting styles during battles, like Zombieman. Beginners can learn and master each hero’s skill in the game's Training mode. That said, listed below are some of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's view.

Genos - Cyborg of Justice, Lightning Max, Zombieman, and more One Punch Man World heroes for beginners

1) Zombieman

Zombieman is an SSR rarity character in One Punch Man World. This Assault-type hero can switch between melee and ranged forms, using a Handgun and an Axe in the former and a Dual-Handgun in the latter. He is one of the best SSR characters in One Punch Man World, capable of dealing significant damage when his HP is low.

Zombieman can execute a unique skill, Perseverance Block, which consumes his HP and converts it into False Blood. He blocks the enemy's attack and performs a frontal slash, dealing massive damage if it fails. On the other hand, he performs an additional slash attack if the block succeeds. Zombieman is among the best SSR One Punch Man World heroes for beginners with massive damage output and excellent utility.

2) Genos - Cyborg of Justice

Genos - Cyborg of Justice is an Overpower-type SSR hero in One Punch Man Wold capable of performing ranged and melee attacks by changing forms. Players can switch between these forms by clicking the Burst Impact or Dash Punch button. His kit is built for composure reduction, allowing players to use Pursuit Skill often, dealing damage equal to 150% of attack and giving the enemy the Break Stat for eight seconds.

His Ultimate skill deals an astounding 5000% damage of attack and increases the entire team’s damage by 5% for 40 seconds. Genos - Cyborg of Justice is easy to master and can deal some serious damage to enemies, making him one of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners.

3) Triple-Staff Lily

Triple-Staff Lily in One Punch Man World (Image via Perfect World)

Triple-Staff Lily is a free character that One Punch Man World beginners get after Lightning Max and Smile Man. This Technique-type SR character uses a Triple Staff as her weapon to deal damage to enemies. Lily’s Core Mechanism allows her to enter Dazzling State, enhancing her damage-dealing ability and granting her a different set of Normal attacks. She can enter the Dazzling State by attacking enemies and accumulating Blossom points.

In her Dazzling State, she can inflict wide area damage equal to 690% of her attack with Normal Attack - Elegant Dance. After an Accurate Dodge, she performs a counterattack, dealing damage equal to 740% of her attack. Triple-Staff Lily is one of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners when it comes to dealing lots of damage and landing easy-to-execute skills.

4) Lightning Max

Lightning Max is one of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners (Image via Perfect World)

Lightning Max is one of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners. Players get this hero for free after finishing the tutorial without pulling from the in-game gacha system. This Assault-type SR character consumes Gunpowder by tapping the Firepower Loading button to land extra hits on enemies.

In addition to landing extra hits, Lightning Max’s dodging ability is further enhanced while consuming Gunpowder, enabling him to perform a Level 2 shift by tapping the Dodge button twice quickly. His kit is easy to understand and master, and can help beginners quickly clear the game's early stages, making him one of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners.

5) Silverfang

Silverfang is an SSR Technique-type unit in One Punch Man World. His Normal Attack can trigger Depletion, which blocks the damage from enemies and recharges his Crushing Punch skill. He then uses the Crushing Punch move to gain Ancient Martial Might points while dealing massive damage and nullifying all damages from enemies.

Once Silverfang’s Ancient Martial Might gauge is full, tapping and holding its button (Skill 3) lands continuous blows, dealing damage equal to 3,250% of his attack. Due to his kit relying on blocking the enemy's attack to gain Ancient Martial Might, timing is essential while playing him. Therefore, beginners should practice Silverfang's moves and master them.

Nevertheless, Silverfang is one of the best One Punch Man World heroes for beginners as he can inflict massive damage while taking less of it.

This concludes our best One Punch Man World for beginners guide. Interested players can check out our One Punch Man World tier list for an easy in-game journey.