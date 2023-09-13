10 best paid spaceships in Starfield

Paid spaceships in Starfield offer you an instant way to get the vessel you want. Although it is possible to build your ships according to your needs, if you don't understand how to balance engines, cargo space, and other parts, it is better to go for a pre-designed option in the game. Some may be very expensive, but they have a guarantee of quality, strength, and metrics adjusted to different situations.

If you have some Credits to spend and are interested in getting a good ship in Starfield, this article lists 10 of the best ones you can buy. The featured vehicles are for different game modes, whether it's exploration, plundering, or combat.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best paid spaceships in Starfield?

1) Stronghold

This spaceship has almost perfect stats (Image via Bethesda)

The Stronghold could be considered a titan in Starfield. Most of its metrics are very high, starting with a hull of 1047 and a gigantic fuel tank (2200). In addition to these two characteristics, the ship has an ultra-resistant shield (1600), which makes it almost impossible to defeat in most situations.

Upon looking at the Stronghold's stats, one cannot point out any weakness except for its cargo space (2040). However, considering the rest of its advantages, this feature does not affect the experience too much.

The Stronghold can be purchased in Akila City for around 400,000 Credits.

2) Abyss Trekker

The Abyss Trekker is an excellent exploring ship (Image via Bethesda)

The Abyss Trekker is one of Starfield's paid ships and is more useful in exploration quests. Its high fuel load (950) allows you to travel for a long time without worrying about the resource. It also has a good space jump (25) and some of the strongest shields in the game (950).

On the other hand, the Abyss Trekker has a high resistance (1031) and inflicts about 256 points of damage to its enemies. All these characteristics make it an offensive and reconnaissance ship, ideal for piracy.

The Abyss Trekker can be purchased in the Porrima system on the planet Porrima II by paying 360,000 Credits.

3) Silent Runner

The Silent Runner is a slow ship with great cargo capacity (Image via Bethesda)

Among the paid spaceships in Starfield, the Silent Runner has one of the largest cargo capacities you can find in the game (6060). It has a name that matches its potential: a vehicle with a large jump (29) to cover long distances and carry gigantic cargo.

Among its best uses are trade and exploration, although it can also solve offensive situations thanks to its powerful shield (975) and missiles (96).In any case, it works better offensively than defensively.

The Silent Runner can be obtained from the planet Polvo in the Valo system for about 390,000 Credits.

4) Watchdog IV

The Watchdog is one of the paid spaceships with the most peculiar design (Image via Bethesda)

If you want to trade in Starfield, you will need one of the paid spaceships that offer enough cargo space combined with good speed and strong shields to avoid attacks.

The Watchdog IV (805 cargo) has those characteristics, and it also has a unique design compared to other ships. A negative point you should know before buying it is that, despite the power of its engines, the space for fuel is smaller than expected (50). However, you can get upgrades to expand this area.

You can buy the Watchdog IV for around 200,000 Credits at various points in the galaxy.

5) Crimson Wight II

The Wight is a heavy ship (Image via Bethesda)

The Crimson Fleet faction knows how to build paid spaceships of great power. This is the case of the Wight, an extremely heavy ship (855) that features shielded cargo holds.

This not only impresses the enemy with its size but also makes it easier to smuggle contraband from one part of the galaxy to another. Its weapons can weaken the enemy and allow easy boarding of the ships.

To purchase the Crimson Wight II, you must be a member of the faction and pay 300,000 Credits.

6) Crimson Fleet Wraith

Crimson Fleet Warith is a resistant ship (Image via Bethesda)

If you are looking for a ship that is resistant and has a good attack capacity, we recommend the Crimson Fleet Wraith. This vessel has one of the strongest lasers of the space pirate ships (27), triple the value of its sisters Banshee and Wight.

Although it does not have very strong shields, thanks to its ability to make long space jumps (30), it can travel to distant galaxies in case of attack.

The Crimson Fleet Wraith costs about 249,000 Credits and can be bought at The Key (Kryx).

7) Crimson Fleet Banshee

The Banshee is among the best paid spaceships from pirates (Image via Bethesda)

If you want a ship that is balanced in most aspects, the Crimson Fleet Banshee might be the answer. With medium firepower (36) and good defense (545), its excellent jump capacity (29) allows it to make fast travel to long distances. However, piloting requires you to develop your character's skills to level B.

The Crimson Fleet Banshee costs 236,125 Credits and can be purchased at The Key, the home of the space pirates.

8) Conqueror

It is not easy to find paid ships with a huge cargo capacity (Image via Bethesda)

The Conqueror is one of the most powerful and largest paid spaceships you can find in Starfield. It has a cargo capacity of 2240, a crew of six, and a shield of 930. This combination makes it very resistant to attack and can travel long distances with a lot of cargo.

A disadvantage is that this vehicle does not do very well in fights with small and fast ships due to its large size.

The Conqueror costs 258,000 Credits and can be bought at the Stroud-Eklund Staryards in the Narion system.

9) Aegis

The Aegis can be very useful as one of the paid spaceships with a better offensive power (Image via Bethesda)

Some players prefer to have a ship whose main purpose is combat. In such cases, a vehicle like the Aegis is recommended, as it has good firepower (184 damage), shields that can withstand large attacks (610), and powerful engines (21) to escape if the battle becomes unbalanced.

The Aegis has special military ships designed for aggressive attacks. It can be purchased from Deimos in the Sol System for about 200,000 Credits.

10) Shield Breaker

The Shieldbreaker is fast among the paid spaceships (Image via Bethesda)

If you need a fast, light vehicle that can carry a good amount of cargo (2280), the Shieldbreaker might be a good choice among the paid spaceships in Starfield. Although it costs over 250,000 Cedits, it has a high laser power (24) and a high space jump capacity (22). It travels very far, very fast, and can defend itself in various situations.

Ironically, despite its name, its shields are very weak, and in a combat situation, it is better to flee than to face other ships. The vessel also has poor missile performance.

The Shieldbreaker can be bought in New Atlantis.

The variety of paid spaceships in Starfield is huge. Choosing the ones that suit your expectations and game strategy can be the key to saving time and developing your character faster.