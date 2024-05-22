Best Pam build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Pam build in Brawl Stars allows players to optimize Brawler's skill and dominate the battlefield. Pam's primary attack, Scrapstorm, launches nine pieces of scrap metal in a sweeping volley, covering a broad area twice. While this spread can hit multiple enemies, its inconsistency makes it less reliable against single targets at a distance. However, up close, Pam can deal substantial damage if all projectiles connect.

Meanwhile, Pam's Super, called Mama's Kiss, deploys a healing turret that restores 960 health per second to allies within its radius at max level. This healing station is pivotal for team sustainability, especially in prolonged engagements.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the best Pam build in Brawl Stars in 2024, assembling the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What is the best Pam build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Scrapsucker

Scrapsucker Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Scrapsucker Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Pam build in Brawl Stars. Activating it modifies Pam's next attack to drain 25% of an enemy's maximum ammo per hit while replenishing her own ammo by 50% of the stolen amount.

This ability not only disrupts enemies' attack capabilities but also boosts Pam's offensive sustainability. Even if Pam's ammo is full, she can still deplete enemies' ammo, making this Gadget invaluable for controlling engagements.

Star Power: Mama's Squeeze

Mama's Squeeze Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Mama's Squeeze reigns supreme in the ultimate Pam build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power causes her healing turret to deal 960 damage per second to any enemy Brawler within its healing radius.

This dual function (healing allies and damaging enemies) makes the healing turret a formidable strategic asset, turning defensive setups into offensive opportunities.

Read more: Best Melodie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gears: Super Turret and Vision

Super Turret - Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Pam build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Super Turret and Vision Gears.

The Super Turret is a Mythic rarity Gear that is used to increase the healing ability of Pam's Super by 20%. This significant enhancement is crucial for sustaining teammates' Brawlers for longer duration in matches.

On the other hand, Vision Gear allows Pam to see enemies for two seconds in a bush after damaging them with their attack, Gadget, or Star Power. This allows her to target the hidden enemies with more precise attacks and neutralize their sneaking tactics.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback