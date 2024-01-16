Gold and Gears has officially been added to Honkai Star Rail as one of the most promising end-game content. It features various unique mechanics ranging from Resonance Extrapolation to die customization. However, the DLC is an extension of the Simulated Universe, so the base combat and gameplay remain the same.

Players will have to put in some effort to create intricate teams that can tackle the domain with various difficulties. With Resonance being one of the key elements of the simulation, it is also important to pick a proper Path at the beginning to obtain its targeted buffs.

This article discusses the best Paths to choose in Honkai Star Rail’s Gold and Gears game mode. Note that they have been arranged in no particular order, and only a proper setup can benefit from their effect.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best Paths for Gold and Gears in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Remembrance

Use the Remembrance Path to freeze enemies (Image via YouTube/Sweetily)

Easily one of the best choices for any Simulated Universe content in Honkai Star Rail, the Remembrance Path offers a wide range of Blessings tailored to freeze enemies. It disables the incoming attack for a few turns, providing ample opportunity to deal damage without getting hurt. However, you must have at least three Ice characters on your team, including March 7th, to improve your success rate.

In the higher difficulties of Gold and Gears in Honkai Star Rail, you would want to run the Remembrance to immobilize elite opponents, as they can potentially nuke your characters with a single hit. The Dissociation effect of the Path also deals a fair amount of Ice damage to frozen targets, which is always beneficial.

2) Erudition

Argenti is the best character to use with the Erudition Path (Image via HoYoverse)

The Erudition Path introduced with the Gold and Gears game mode in Honkai Star Rail is another great option, as it rolls with various Blessings that can drastically improve a team’s damage output. Some of the buffs can also improve the AoE potential of all allies, allowing them to take down multiple opponents within a few turns.

Make sure to employ characters like Argent, who are particularly equipped with splash attacks, and you should be able to skyrocket their combat potential with the Erudition. In addition, the Path’s special effect is ideal for countering final bosses as it deals additional damage to foes with a high HP pool.

3) Nihility

Use the Nihility Path to weaken the opponents in the Gold and Gears game mode (Image via YouTube/XiasuZ)

With a proper DoT team, the Nihility Path in Honkai Star Rail is a game-changer for the Gold and Gears DLC. Not only does it weaken all opponents in battle, but it also makes them susceptible to various negative status effects that can drain their health throughout the combat phase.

Nihility is expected to grow stronger as more DoT characters are introduced in the game. The Suspicion effect from the Path lets you stack the damage up to 99 times, and with a few helping hands, you can quickly dispatch any opponent within a few turns.

