Best PKM build in Delta Force

The PKM is a light machine gun (LMG) in Delta Force. As an LMG, it has a slower handling speed and takes time to reload, making it less suited for aggressive playstyles. However, it excels at defensive gameplay and holding positions due to its massive magazine capacity and lethal damage output, capable of eliminating enemies quickly. This weapon is not available by default and requires reaching account level 20 to unlock.

This article provides the best PKM build with optimal attachments to significantly enhance its performance in Delta Force, allowing you to dominate the battlefield while maintaining your position effectively.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force PKM build

The attachments listed below improve the weapon's stability and effectiveness at longer ranges, where recoil becomes minimal and easier to control. However, these attachments must be unlocked, requiring you to play matches and level up your weapon to access all the recommended options.

PKM LMG in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: PKM Horizon Heavy Barrel

PKM Horizon Heavy Barrel Foregrip: Secret Order Bavel Foregrip

Secret Order Bavel Foregrip Stock: MRGS Skeleton Stock

MRGS Skeleton Stock Rear Grip: AK Skeleton Foregrip

AK Skeleton Foregrip Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo

LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard

The loadout code for this Delta Force PKM Light Machine Gun is as follows:

PKM General Machine Gun-Warfare-6F5I41S09B793ILS11ON5

You must select the Engineer class in Delta Force's Warfare mode to use this weapon.

How do these attachments affect the PKM?

The following attachments create the best loadout for the PKM, enhancing its performance significantly.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator is crucial for improving vertical recoil control, and reducing shakiness during sustained fire at long distances.

The Horizon Heavy Barrel increases the weapon's effectiveness at longer ranges by boosting muzzle velocity and range while enhancing control and stability for better precision.

The Secret Order Bavel Foregrip improves horizontal recoil control, provides stability while moving and firing, and slightly increases ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed.

The MRGS Skeleton Stock improves handling and stability, slightly increasing mobility and ADS speed for added versatility.

The AK Skeleton Foregrip compensates for reduced handling caused by other attachments in this build, ensuring smoother control.

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a fan-favorite optic that offers a clean and precise sight picture, enhancing aiming accuracy.

The LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo is excellent for improving hip-fire accuracy in close-quarters combat, while the Ranger Handguard slightly contributes to the control stat, ensuring better handling during sustained fire.

Best PKM build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the above-mentioned attachments, calibrate them to achieve slight improvements in the weapon's overall performance.

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit -20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit -20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Stock Pad Placement -4 slot, Cheek Pad Placement -2 Slot

