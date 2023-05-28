Best places to find R4D Detectors in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to use them

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded has reached its halfway point after adding several new features to the game, one of which is an item called the R4D Detector. This is exclusively available in the DMZ mode. Moreover, the update included a brand-new region called Koschei Complex, a territory that can be accessed through Al Mazrah.

The tactical equipment might assist you in finding things in the dark and is obtainable as ground loot. However, it can only be found in Warzone 2's Koschei Complex.

This item is very useful inside that region, without which you won't be able to properly explore it. This article will help you locate R4D Detectors and use them.

Where to find the R4D Detector in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you want to try out the R4D Detector, you must visit WZ2's Koschei Complex. There are four entrances to this area. One is in Al Mazrah City's parking lot. A second entry point is in the Rohan Oil tunnel. Another is underneath the Taraq bridge, while the final one is in the Oasis' desert area.

You can choose whatever entrance you want. Once inside, proceed to the Chemical Plant area, which is considered the complex's heart. Keep in mind that each entry point will offer a different challenge to overcome before you can access this Chemical Plant region.

The Oasis entrance is the simplest. However, if you wish to go for the Rohan Oil or Al Mazrah City ones, you should absolutely carry some car batteries and jumper cables with you. And if you wish to use the entry point under the Taraq bridge, you'll have to navigate through an underwater territory.

Each entrance will lead you to an airtight door. If this entrance lacks power, use the car battery and jumper lead to turn it on. Then, open the door.

The Chemical Plant is located behind it. Since this area is completely dark, bring night vision goggles, or it will be extremely difficult to navigate.

R4D Detector location (Image via YouTube/ OLDINPLACE)

R4D Detectors can be found just about anywhere within the complex, but the most common location is in the Chemical Plant's center. Here, in a small room, this item can be found lying on a workbench. The plant's center also hosts some buildings, inside which the item has a high chance of spawning.

How to use the R4D Detector, and why is it so important in Koschei Complex?

The R4D is a tactical item in Warzone 2. Therefore, when you pick it up, this Detector replaces your current tactical equipment. To use it, simply hit the Tactical keybind, and you'll produce a device displaying a thermal image of your surroundings. It will highlight enemies' heat signatures, items, and even hidden messages/marks drawn on walls.

Use of R4D Detector in solving a specific puzzle (Image via YouTube/ MrDalekJD)

This tool is required to access a hidden chamber in Warzone 2's Koschei Complex's Alpha Cluster sector. It will assist you in solving a puzzle that involves hidden letters written on blackboards that can only be seen with the R4D Detector.

After completing this task, you will be able to unlock a secret door and acquire some fantastic items — including one of the hidden components of the Heated Madness weapon blueprint and a guaranteed gold skull.

