Best players available in the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC

EA Sports recently released the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick SBC for gamers to grind, and the player pool available has some of the best items in the game. There have been several promos so far in Ultimate Team that featured upgraded versions of Icons, and this player pick contains footballers from the best rosters.

The player pick itself contains special Icon versions from promos like Winter Wildcards, Team of the Year, Future Stars, and Ultimate Birthday. While Winter Wildcards are somewhat outdated in the current meta, the other three lineups have some amazing players that make the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC extremely tempting.

These are the best players you can get from the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick

Icons are always highly sought-after in the world of Ultimate Team due to the chemistry boosts they provide, as well as their overpowered abilities. These legends perform even better than what their stats suggest, which makes the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon player pick SBC an exciting proposition for those looking to upgrade their squads.

Gullit is one of the best Icons in the game (Image via EA Sports)

While plenty of low-tier players are available in this player pick, there are also several elite-tier cards that can easily compete with the best Team of the Season items released recently. These include:

Pele (Winter Wildcards/ Ultimate Birthday)

Zinedine Zidane (Future Stars)

Ronaldinho (Future Stars)

Ronaldo (TOTY Icon)

Mia Hamm (TOTY Icon)

Thierry Henry (Ultimate Birthday)

Ruud Gullit (Ultimate Birthday)

Paolo Maldini (Future Stars)

Camille Abily (Ultimate Birthday)

Andrea Pirlo (Ultimate Birthday)

Carlos Alberto (Ultimate Birthday)

Patrick Vieira (TOTY Icon)

Rio Ferdinand (TOTY Icon)

Lothar Matthaus (TOTY Icon)

Zico (Future Stars)

Emilio Butragueno (Ultimate Birthday)

All the players included in this list are worth much more than a million coins, with the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Pele, and Gullit even exceeding five million coins in the transfer market. With the price of the EA FC 24 88+ Encore Icon Player Pick SBC being around 150,000 coins, the SBC is certainly worth completing for those looking to add an elite-tier player to their squads.

Not only do these players have impressive stats and attributes in Ultimate Team, they also have the PlayStyles, skill moves, and weak foot abilities to be exceptional on the virtual pitch. Most Icons play even better than what their stats suggest, especially with players like Gullit, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho having custom body types and animations in-game.

