Best PUBG Mobile clan names (November 2023)

Your clan's name in PUBG Mobile, in a way, reflects your team's personality and playstyle, creates the mood for your gaming sessions, and fosters a sense of unity among clan members. However, given the increasing popularity of PUBG Mobile, players may find it challenging to come up with a unique and memorable name.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the most popular PUBG Mobile clan names for November 2023. These choices will make your clan stand out in the game; they range from strong and menacing to cunning and accurate.

Collection of clan names for PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

From the list of names provided below, select the one that best fits the gaming style and philosophy of your clan in PUBG Mobile.

For the uninformed, you can change your clan name in PUBG Mobile with a clan rename card, which can be obtained from the clan shop.

Here are unique and influential PUBG Mobile clan names for November 2023: Note: Some of these names might have already been taken.

Vortex Vipers

Shadow Strikers

Mystic Mercenaries

Thunder Tribe

Venom Vanguard

Celestial Reapers

Phoenix Phantoms

Eclipse Elites

Inferno Insurgents

Radiant Rogues

Arctic Assassins

Titan Tacticians

Zenith Zealots

Nebula Nomads

Quantum Quake

Serpent Sentries

Pinnacle Predators

Apex Avengers

Omega Outlaws

Astral Alliance

Dynasty Defenders

Valkyrie Vandals

Galactic Guardians

Crimson Crusaders

Enigma Elites

Terra Titans

Hyper Hawks

Velocity Vipers

Astral Aces

Echo Exiles

Havoc Hunters

Thunder Thieves

Celestial Conquerors

Solar Stormtroopers

Astral Assassins

Crimson Commandos

Pinnacle Protectors

Terra Terrors

Solar Sentinels

Thunder Talons

Terra Templars

Apex Aces

Enigma Enforcers

Vortex Voyagers

Quantum Quasar

That marks the end of our recommendations. You can, of course, choose a different name to your liking.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.