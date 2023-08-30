5 best pulse weapons in Armored Core 6

Pulse weapons make their return in the recently launched Armored Core 6. This powerful firearm collection is a staple in any Armored Core title, firing out energy projectiles at your opponents. The selection seems to have drastically decreased in the latest entry of FromSoftware's franchise, though, with only four currently available in the game.

Pulse weapons are lightweight firearms that shoot spheres of energy projectiles. Although they typically deal low to moderate damage, the high ammo capacities and fire rate make up for these drawbacks.

In this article, we've rounded up the five best pulse weapons in Armored Core 6.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pulse Cannon and four other best pulse weapons in Armored Core 6

1) Pulse Gun HI-16: GU-Q1

HI-16: GU-Q1 is a powerful starter weapon in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

This rapid-fire pulse gun in Armored Core 6 is an Arms Unit part developed by Takigawa Harmonics. It is capable of destroying opponents with its high-frequency oscillation technology, specializing in canceling out pulse defenses. You can purchase this pulse weapon for COAM 90,000 at the Garage Parts Shop.

HI-16: GU-Q1 has 36 AP, 11 Impact, 560 Total Rounds, 2110 Weight, and 360 EN Load. Although slightly heavier than other lightweight weapons in the game, its massive total rounds make up for it. It's also a go-to weapon during boss fights, particularly when battling those who have thick shields and defenses.

2) Pulse Gun HI-18: GU-A2

HI-18 is an upgraded version of the HI-16 pulse gun (Image via FromSoftware)

HI-18: GU-A2 is a pulse weapon in Armored Core 6 and an improved version of the HI-16: GU-Q1. It basically has everything HI-16 has to offer, except it boasts better attack power and a significantly improved fire rate, thanks to its large oscillator. It also has a higher effective range, making it a viable option for long-range combats.

HI-18: GU-A2 features 68 AP, 24 Impact, 380 Total rounds, 2650 Weight, and 446 EN Load. It's one of the best weapons to use against Balteus, a boss you will encounter in Chapter 1. You can purchase this weapon at the Parts Shop of the Garage for COAM 159,000.

3) Pulse Blade HI-32: BU-TT/A

Pulse blade is a strong early-game pulse weapon in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

The only melee weapon in the Pulse lineup, Pulse Blade can deliver slashing attacks with high-frequency oscillation technology. It's one of the best early-game weapons in Armored Core 6, with its ability to combo its second hit causing more damage and staggers. Moreover, it provides players with increased opportunities to hit targets.

Pulse Blade features a staggering 963 AP, 710 Impact, 1800 Weight, and 213 EN load. It's sometimes hard to believe that you get access to a powerful weapon like this early in the game. The best part is you don't even need to purchase this weapon. It is equipped automatically in your left hand when you start the game.

4) Pulse Cannon KRANICH/60Z

The Kranich Pulse Cannon is a pulse weapon with a high fire rate (Image via FromSoftware)

If you are looking for a pulse weapon with an even higher fire rate than HI-18, look no further than the Kranich Pulse Cannon. This massive weapon features a unique spec capable of creating oscillation from a string. It has 85 AP, 20 Impact, 2100 Weight, and 652 EN Load.

What's good about the Kranich Pulse Cannon is it doesn't have to sacrifice its firing accuracy despite the high fire rate, making it one of the deadliest weapons in Armored Core 6. It requires more energy to use, though, so keep that in mind before picking this pulse weapon.

5) Pulse Scutum VE-61PSA

Pulse Shield is the best shield in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Pulse Scutum is the best shield in Armored Core 6, featuring 86 Damage Mitigation, 70 Impact Dampering, and 180 Deployment Range. It has the widest defense and best stats in the game, but getting your hands on it is a difficult feat. This shield is part of the New Game+ mode, so you have to finish the entire game one time to obtain Pulse Scutum.

While it's the heaviest shield in Armored Core 6, it has a unique ability that is hard to turn down. When you hold the shield for some time, your damage mitigation further increases.