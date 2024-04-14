Best R-T build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best R-T build in Brawl Stars allows the robotic brawler to defeat skilled opponents on the battlefield. As a Mythic brawler, R-T brings a distinctive set of skills to the battlefield. In his normal form, he possesses moderate health, normal movement speed, and an impressive long-range attack. His primary attack involves shooting a siren that marks enemies for five seconds, amplifying all damage dealt to them.

Switching to his alternate form, R-T undergoes a significant transformation. He gains a rapid movement speed, high damage output, and a shorter-range attack. His alternate form unleashes a circular signal around him, damaging and marking targets within its radius.

R-T's Super ability is equally versatile. It allows him to detach his head from his stationary legs, shifting into his alternate form. Furthermore, his Super in alternate form can teleport him back to his normal form, healing him in the process.

Considering all these abilities, this article illustrates the best R-T build in Brawl Stars, highlighting the ideal Gadget, Star Power, and Gears for the brawler.

What is the best R-T build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Hacks

Hacks Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Hacks emerge as the best Gadget in the ultimate R-T build in Brawl Stars. When activated, Hacks triggers all active marks, dealing substantial damage to marked targets. This potent ability turns the tide of battle in R-T's favor, punishing foes who dare to challenge his dominance.

However, note that this Gadget can only be activated if there is at least one marked enemy in the vicinity.

Star Power: Recording

Recording Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Recording emerges as the better option in the optimal R-T build in Brawl Stars. With Recording equipped, R-T benefits from a passive damage reduction of 20% while in his alternate form, bolstering his survivability and making him one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo modifier.

Gears: Health and Shield

Health Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the ultimate R-T build in Brawl Stars, players must equip the Health and Shield gears to fortify the robotic frame of the brawler for additional durability. The Health gear is characterized as the Super Rare Gear, offering R-T rapid health regeneration, allowing him to endure sustained assaults with ease. This gear regenerates 19.5% health every second, allowing the brawler to recover to its full strength quickly.

On the other hand, the Shield gear provides a consumable barrier of 900 health, replenishing 90 health every second when the brawler is at maximum health. Together, these gears form an impenetrable defense, ensuring that R-T stands firm against all who oppose him.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

Best Meg build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Gene build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Pearl build in Brawl Stars (2024)