5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo

Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo was launched on April 4, 2024, as the latest modifier in the 2nd Ranked Season. Barbed Ammo introduces a strategic element by inflicting continuous damage akin to poison effects. This modifier favors brawlers with potent poke damage and the ability to deny opponents' health regeneration.

This article provides a list of the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo modifier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo modifier?

1) Nani

Nani brawler (Image via Supercell)

Nani stands out as a versatile and deadly contender in the Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo matches. Despite her relatively low health pool, Nani's kit is packed with tools for dealing with damage and controlling the battlefield. Her primary attack, firing three light orbs in a diamond formation, allows her to chip away at opponents from a safe distance.

Additionally, Nani's Super, Peep, summons a flying drone that she can manually steer into enemies, dealing high damage upon impact. This combination of chip damage and burst potential makes Nani a formidable threat, capable of keeping opponents on the back foot and setting up for devastating finishes.

Furthermore, Return to Sender Gadget transfers 80% damage Nani takes back to her opponent for a short duration of time, making her devastating in open-firing. Meanwhile, her Tempered Steel Star Power allows Nani to take 80% less damage when her Super is active, prolonging her survival on the battlefield.

2) Stu

Stu brawler (Image via Supercell)

While Stu may not possess exceptional quick-fire ammo or takedown potential, his Gaso Heal Star Power provides him with a healing advantage in Barbed Ammo matches. This healing effect allows Stu to outlast the continuous damage inflicted by the modifier, providing him with a better chance of survival on the Brawl Stars battlefield.

Furthermore, Stu's high burst damage potential and mobility make him a versatile asset in any team composition. His Super, a short dash that leaves a trail of burning rubber, can be used both offensively and defensively to secure eliminations or escape dangerous situations. On the other hand, her Breakthrough Gadget allows her to deal splash damage to her opponent through broken wall debris.

3) R-T

R-T brawler (Image via Supercell)

R-T, a Mythic Brawler, brings a combination of versatility and firepower to Barbed Ammo matches. In his normal form, R-T utilizes long-range attacks to mark enemies, increasing all damage dealt to them. However, it's his alternate form that truly shines in the chaos of battle. This form provides increased movement speed, high damage output, and the ability to deal damage in a circular area around him.

Meanwhile, when she uses Super in her alternate form, it transforms her to normal form healing her in the process.

Additionally, R-T's In Line Gadget deals damage and slows down enemy brawlers, while her Recording Star Power is used to reduce the amount of damage taken by the brawler. This coordination improves her battle prowess in the Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo modifier, transforming her into a formidable force.

4) Max

Max brawler (Image via Supercell)

Max's rapid-fire shots and multiple projectiles make her a potent threat in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo matches. With the ability to inflict continuous damage and prevent opponents from regenerating health effectively, she exerts relentless pressure on her adversaries.

Max's Super further enhances her mobility, allowing her to traverse the battlefield with ease and support her allies in crucial moments. Combined with her gadgets and star powers, such as Phase Shifter and Run n' Gun, Max becomes a versatile and invaluable asset to any team seeking victory in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo matches.

5) Gene

Gene brawler (Image via Supercell)

Gene's long-range poke damage and crowd-control abilities make him a valuable asset in Brawl Stars Barbed Ammo matches. With the ability to chip away at opponents' health and deny their regeneration, he disrupts enemy strategies and creates openings for his team to capitalize on.

Gene's Super, which pulls enemies towards him, can turn the tide of battle in an instant, allowing him to secure key eliminations and control objectives effectively.

Meanwhile, Gene's Vengeful Spirits Gadget and Magic Puffs Star complement each other during matches. Her Gadget deals up to 1536 damage, while the Star Power provides 576 health per second to the friendly, prolonging survival in this deadly modifier.

