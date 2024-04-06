Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier was launched in the second season on April 4, 2024. In this modifier, all brawlers enjoy immunity to stuns, slows, and knockback effects, creating an environment that fosters aggressive plays and close-quarter confrontations. While the fundamental meta remains intact, certain brawlers have emerged as standout performers in this adrenaline-fueled modifier.

This article highlights the five brawlers who benefitted the most from the latest Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier?

1) Edgar

Edgar brawler (Image via Supercell)

The epitome of aggression, Edgar swiftly rises to prominence in the Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier. His vulnerability to knockback effects becomes a thing of the past, empowering him to engage in relentless one-on-one duels with newfound confidence.

As an Epic Brawler, Edgar brings to the table a potent combination of moderate health, high burst damage, and exceptional mobility. His rapid-fire punches, coupled with his lightning-fast movement speed and Super jump, make him a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Furthermore, Let's Fly Gadget and Fisticuffs Star Power amplify Edgar's effectiveness, allowing him to charge his Super at an accelerated rate and bolstering his healing capabilities, which are an essential part of the latest modifier.

Meanwhile, Edgar also possesses one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, which doubles his Super charge rate and reload speed for five seconds, making him more aggressive in the Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier.

2) Colt

Colt brawler (Image via Supercell)

Another standout performer in the Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier is Colt, the gunslinging sharpshooter known for his versatility and firepower. With disruptions to his Super rendered ineffective, Colt emerges as a versatile pick across various stages, unleashing a relentless barrage of bullets to overwhelm his adversaries.

Despite his low health pool, Colt compensates with a high damage output and a long-ranged attack that keeps opponents at bay. Speedloader Gadget increases his Super charge rate for more relentless attacks, while Slick Boots Star Power provides a healing boost to the brawler on the battlefield.

3) Meg

Meg brawler (Image via Supercell)

Meg, the Legendary Brawler, solidifies her position as a top-tier contender in the Sick Beats modifier. With immunity to knockback effects, she fearlessly unleashes her offensive capabilities in her base form, dominating the battlefield with her advanced weaponry. Boasting high health and damage output, along with exceptional mobility and a long-range attack, Meg strikes fear into the hearts of her adversaries.

Meg's ability to transform into a powerful Mecha amplifies her strength, allowing her to deliver devastating blows and turn the tide of battle in her favor. Additionally, Jolting Volts Gadget and Heavy Metal Star Power enhance her survivability by making Mecha more threatening in Brawl Stars Sick Beats matches.

4) Charlie

Charlie brawler (Image via Supercell || Nubbz3/YouTube)

Charlie, the Mythic Brawler, emerges as a strategic choice in the Brawl Stars Sick Beats modifier, particularly as a counter to tanky opponents. With aggressive brawlers dominating the battlefield, Charlie's ability to counter tanks becomes invaluable, making her a versatile pick for any team composition.

Unlike other tanky counters, Charlie retains her utility and effectiveness in this knockback-less environment, thanks to her moderate health, low damage output, and immense utility with her Super.

Charlie's Personal Space Gadget allows her to heal 50% of her remaining health, augmenting her status as a tank killer. In contrast, Digestive Star Power reduces 25% of her opponent's health when they are trapped in her cocoon.

5) Rosa

Rosa brawler (Image via Supercell)

On grassy maps within the Sick Beats modifier, Rosa emerges as a force to be reckoned with, capitalizing on her immunity to slows and Super interruptions. This Rare Brawler boasts high health and damage output, making her a formidable presence on the battlefield.

With the ability to charge her Super from enemies damaging her, Rosa demonstrates resilience against even the most relentless assaults.

Furthermore, Rosa's Grow Light Gadget and Plant Life Star Power work in coordination with each other. The Grow Light allows her to spawn bushes on the map, while Plant Life allows her to heal 300 health per second inside these bushes, making her a tactical brawler in this aggressive Brawl Stars modifier.

