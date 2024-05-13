We are here to revisit the best Rainbow Six Siege operators for Bank, since Y9S1 brought about some changes that shook up the run-and-gun meta in Operation Deadly Omen. Bank is one of the game's original maps - it came out in December 2015 and saw a rework back in Operation Crystal Guard in Y6S3. It is featured in the playlists Quick Match, Ranked, and Standard.

R6's Bank has three storeys, including a basement below the ground level. It has long hallways and large open rooms, making it one of the longer-range maps in the ranked pool for Rainbow Six Siege. With numerous entry points, a few breach points, several hatches, and many soft walls to play around with, Bank dictates a specific type of attacker and defender lineup to be utilized to its maximum potential.

In this article, we shall take a look at some of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Bank and how they can be utilized.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Rainbow Six Siege attack operators to win on Bank

1) Hibana

Hibana is one of the strongest hard-breach operators for Bank (Image via Ubisoft)

Hibana is one of the best Rainbow Six Siege attack operators for Bank solely because of her grenade launcher, X-Kairos, and how effective it can be on this specific map. The long hallways and corridors are where defenders can press the attackers down, and opening these up gives the latter a lot of breathing space.

Hibana is essentially the best Rainbow Six Siege operator to open up long angles on Kanto (top Spiral stairs, double wall), Archives walls, and Hatches. Her three-speed and reliable albeit small magazine rifle, the Type-89, helps her shine as a fragger as well. This makes her an essential operator in any attacking lineup.

2) Capitao

Capitao brings a lot of utility to attack operators for Bank (Image via Ubisoft)

Capitao is a Rainbow Six Siege operator who can enable his team to do anything; be it objective play, roamer hunt, holding long angles, or assisting hard breaches, he has something in his kit for every situation. From flushing defenders out of rat spots with firebolts to assisting teammates who are planting with smoke bolts, he is a fantastic team player.

His utility, Tactical Crossbow, is a very crucial piece of equipment that can work at every stage of a round be it early-round roamer-hunt or late-round post-plant denial. His secondary utilities allow him to bring a Gonne-6, Impact Emps, Claymores, or Hard Breach Charges, which helps assist the team in opening up essential walls, hatches, lines of site, or trap defenders that run out.

3) Ace

Ace's ability to breach from a safe distance and a long-range AR helps him thrive in Bank (Image via Ubisoft)

Ace is a top-tier Hard Breacher for Bank as he can open up important walls and lines of sight from a safe distance. Even though his breaching charge speed was recently nerfed, he can still manage to hold his own on this map due to its long-range nature. This factor makes his kit a formidable one for defenders to go up against.

His Selma Charges can open up the walls of the CEO office desk, Archives walls, and Server walls to assist his team in planting the defuser. He also brings the AK-12, which is one of the strongest if not the best attack operator gun in Rainbow Six Siege. Since he also has secondary utilities like Claymores and Breach Charges, he proves to be one of the most important attack operators for Bank.

Top Rainbow Six Siege defense operators for Bank

1) Mira

Mira's Black Mirrors offers some of the strongest defender lines-of-sight (Image via Ubisoft)

Mira is one of the strongest defenders on Bank, thanks to her Black Mirrors that provide her and her team a one-way line of sight that is bulletproof. They are effective at positions like Vault hallway looking at the Garage, one near Gold Vault rotation looking at the Server door, and one on the CEO office double wall looking at the top square entrance.

What it does is put a certain standard of pressure on the attackers, making them rethink their pathways or plan around the Black Mirrors. She is a menace to deal with even after nerfs that made her mirrors susceptible to Ash's Breaching Rounds. Her existence on a Rainbow Six Siege map like Bank is enough to let attackers rethink strategies and give strong angles for her teammates to fight from.

2) Pulse

Pulse is one of the strongest intel operators for Bank on defense (Image via Ubisoft)

Pulse is one of the best intel operators for Bank and has the potential for a lot of vertical play with his kit. His gadget, the Cardiac Sensor comes into play on every floor of the map. Even though there are maps where it can be completely useless on basement level defense, where Pulse shines in Bank is his ability to scan attackers in servers from Gold Vault.

He can also play vertical angles from Tellers and Archives for CEO office defense and roam for effective time denial of attackers in the basement during open area defense. He is equipped with a Nitro Cell in his secondary gadget slot, which gives him the ability to deny planters with it.

3) Goyo

Goyo offers unparalleled Area Denial and is one of the best defense operators for Bank (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege attacker Goyo has recently seen a surge in his pick rate thanks to the addition of a 2.5x ACOG scope on his SMG Vector .45 ACP. In a long-range map like Bank, he can really benefit from the scope and engage in gunfights at a longer distance. Where he shines on defense is Area Denial. Goyo is equipped with four Volcan Canisters, which, when detonated, can burn in a semi-large area for 20 seconds (a total of 80 seconds for four canisters).

These come in handy for situations and positions that are important to attackers and need to be denied. One such example is when a Volcan on the Server walls can give defenders 20 seconds during when attackers will not be able to plant. He also brings Proximity Alarms, Bulletproof Cams, and Impact Grenades as his secondary utilities. These help assist his team further and help prove him to be one of the strongest defense operators for Bank.

Check out our other articles on similar topics: