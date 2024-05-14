Best Rainbow Six Siege operators for Coastline

Players always question which are the best choices of Rainbow Six Siege operators for Coastline since it is one of the smallest maps with a frag-heavy playstyle, dominating both attacking and defensive sides. It was released back in Year 2 Season 1 during Operation Velvet Shell on February 2017 and witnessed a rework that included the removal of the infamous Purple Tarps angle in Year 6 Season 3 Operation Crystal Guard.

Coastline is included in four different playlists - Quick Match, Ranked, Standard, and TDM (Team Deathmatch). The in-game description of the map states that Team Rainbow was dispatched to protect the beaches of Ibiza, Spain. To counter and neutralize every hostile, they were stationed on Ibiza's rocky beach amid Balearic ruins.

In this article, we shall take a look at some of the best operators for Coastline and how they can be beneficial to the team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Attack operators for Coastline

1) Osa

Osa is one of the most intimidating attack operators for Coastline (Image via Ubisoft)

Osa is a valuable asset to any attacking team on Coastline. This is because the map features numerous balconies and windows that she can utilize by putting her Talon-8 shield in and cutting off important defender angles. Since the map favors attackers by allowing them to hold long angles via windows and balconies, Osa provides a bulletproof shield for them to see through and the gap above or beside to shoot through.

She also brings useful secondary utilities in the form of Impact EMPs, Claymores, and Smoke Grenades. These help her assist her team in numerous situations like cutting off lines-of-sight with Smokes, trapping jumpouts with Claymores, and denying defender utility with EMPs. She proves to be one of the most impactful operators for Coastline on the attacking side.

2) Ace

Ace brings more than enough hard breach capability for his team to get the upper hand (Image via Ubisoft)

Ace is an amazing hard-breacher for Coastline due to the fact that his gadget, Selma Charges, can be deployed from a safe distance. Coastline is a map that isn't focused around breaching points, but doing so on the few walls that are present near bomb sites will open up the already small map to an even more advantageous state for the attackers.

Armed with arguably the Rainbow Six Siege's strongest attacker weapon, the AK-12 AR, Ace is capable of holding long angles across the bomb sites through his breaches. Some walls that he can breach are Pink Bar/VIP during Hookah attack, VIP/Top White walls during Penthouse attack, Jail walls during Kitchen attack or Office/Sauna walls during Sunrise-Blue attack.

He also brings essential secondary utility, which includes Breach Charges for soft breach capability and Claymores to check runouts.

3) Nomad

Nomad is one of the best flank-watch operators for Coastline (Image via Ubisoft)

Coastline, being a small frag-heavy map, involves a lot of aggression from both sides which includes defender flanks and runouts. This is where Nomad shines as she can trap doorways, windows, hallways, etc with her Airjab gadget. Defenders coming inside the AoE of these Airjabs will fly away quite a distance and get into a forced prone stance that gives attackers intel and an opportunity to catch them in this vulnerable state.

She also brings some useful secondary gadgets, which include Flashes and Breach Charges that allow Nomad to take an aggressive or passive role, respectively. While the Flashes help her out clearing angles or in taking gunfights, the Breach Charges provide ample soft breach and vertical capability. These make her one of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators for Coastline.

Best Rainbow Six Siege defense operators for Coastline

1) Solis

Solis is one of the strongest defense operators for Coastline (Image via Ubisoft)

Solis is the queen of intel in a small confrontational map like Coastline. Her gadget, SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor, helps her spot essential attacker utilities like Drones, attackers using their phones, Claymores, Airjabs, and more. These allow her to play around the attackers' utilities and present an opportunity to catch them by surprise.

Solis comes equipped with a primary shotgun, the ITA12L, or the P90 SMG - both are great choices for a small map like Coastline. She also has her trusty SMG-11 in her secondary slot. She comes further equipped with a Bulletproof Camera or Impact Grenades, which help provide intel to her team or deal with attacker utilities.

2) Aruni

Aruni offers her team some breathing space by slowing down attackers (Image via Ubisoft)

Aruni is an underrated defender because her gadget can be a hit-or-miss on maps of a larger scale. On a smaller map like Coastline, however, she can really put her Surya Gates to ample use. Coastline is a map that employs numerous power positions for Rainbow Six Siege attackers in the form of crucial doorways and windows. Aruni can put up her Surya Gates on such places and force attackers to either sacrifice their drones, throwables, or their HP.

Aruni comes equipped with a DMR, the MK 14 EBR, on defense, alongside an the P10 Roni SMG. She also brings more team utility in the form of secondary gadgets, namely Bulletproof Camera and Barbed Wire, which can help provide intel or slow down attackers, respectively.

She is also equipped with a passive thanks to her Bionic Arm that enables her to clear rotations, lines-of-sight, or one-hit break any barricade. Thus, these make her one of the top choices for defensive Rainbow Six Siege operators for Coastline.

3) Goyo

Goyo is one of the best area-denial operators for Coastline on defense (Image via Ubisoft)

Goyo is a great pick in the defender lineup for Coastline thanks to his gadget, Volcan Canisters, which can burn for 20 seconds and delay attackers from pushing, planting, or holding map control. He comes equipped with four such Volcan Canisters. They can stack up to a total of 80 seconds of area-denial time, which, in a round that lasts for 180 seconds (Ranked), is a lot.

Goyo brings two strong defender weapons in Rainbow Six Siege, with 2.5x ACOG sights as his primary options, one being the SMG Vector .45 ACP and the second being a shotgun, TCSG12. He also brings essential team utility in his secondary gadget slot with the options being Impact Grenade, Proximity Alarm, and a Bulletproof Camera. With some of the strongest area denial brought to the defensive side, Goyo stands strong as one of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators for Coastline on defense.

