Best Rainbow Six Siege operators for Kanal

Boasting a unique design and layout, Rainbow Six Siege allows players to employ various different operators for Kanal. It was originally a vanilla map released during game launch in December 2015. Kanal has seen several meta changes over the years, especially after the rework during the infamous Operation Ember Rise. And therefore with Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen, we find exciting new additions to the list of top operators.

Included in playlists like Standard, Quick Match, and Ranked, Kanal is described to be an Industrial area in Hamburg, Germany. It is known to feature various strategic elements in the form of sky bridges, vantage points, terrain, and so on.

In this article, we shall look at some of the best operators for Kanal, who provide their team with various utilities and strategic gameplay opportunities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Top Rainbow Six Siege attack operators for Kanal

1) Amaru

Amaru is an underrated pick who has a lot of potential on Kanal (Image via Ubisoft)

Amaru is surprisingly one of Kanal's most effective attack operators thanks to her primary gadget, the Garra Hook; it allows her to take control of floors and rooms requiring immediate attacker presence. These rooms, which include map-meeting during Servers-Control attack, Radio-Lounge during Basement attack, and Server-Control during Map-Meeting attack, can be quickly accessed by Amaru.

In these power positions, she can help open up hatches and play for vertical control. She comes equipped with an LMG G8A1 or a primary shotgun SUPERNOVA, alongside a secondary shotgun ITA12S or the SMG-11. She also has the option to bring Gonne-6 that can help take care of defender utilities. With the help of her secondary gadgets, namely Flashes and Hard Breach Charges, Amaru fulfills her role as an offensive support really well.

2) Buck

Buck is one of the strongest attack operators for Kanal (Image via Ubisoft)

Kanal is a map that doesn't feature multiple primary breaching points. The only primary breach point is the double wall near Electrical in Server-Control defense. This fact highlights the importance of Hatches that Kanal houses on all other bomb sites. As such, there is a high priority put on secondary Hard Breach Charges as well as soft-breach capabilities.

This is where Buck comes in as the quintessential soft-breach operator. He also comes equipped with Hard Breach Charges alongside his gadget Skeleton key, which allows him to play for vertical control. His effectiveness in clearing up angles and forcing defenders to relocate makes him one of the best attack operators for Kanal.

3) Gridlock

Gridlock serves many purposes with her large inventory of utilities (Image via Ubisoft)

Gridlock excels in flank-watch duties thanks to her primary gadget, Trax Stingers. And since Kanal is a map where the sky bridges (main points of rotation and flanks) are narrow, Gridlock can cover those pathways with her gadget and delay or cut off potential flanks.

She comes equipped with reliable attacker weapons in Rainbow Six Siege, namely F90 AR or M249 SAW LMG, which allow her to take on defenders across long ranges. Her secondary gadget slots have the options of Smokes Grenades, Frag Grenades, or Impact EMPs. This ensures that Gridlock is capable of bringing a variety of options for the attacking side and stands out of the crowd as one of the best attack operators for Kanal.

Top Rainbow Six Siege defense operators for Kanal

1) Lesion

Lesion is one of the strongest trap operators for Kanal (Image via Ubisoft)

Lesion is arguably one of the best trapper operators for Kanal thanks to the somewhat CQB (Close Quarters Batlle) nature. This allows him to place his primary gadget, Gu-Mines, in doorways, windows, and entry points all across the entire map. These mines help slow down attackers as well as chip away at their health if they do not manually remove them from their feet.

Lesion brings a trusty T-5 SMG in his primary weapon slot, which allows him to excel in CQB. In his secondary weapon slot, Lesion also equips a secondary shotgun SUPER SHORTY, which helps him create rotates, lines-of-sight, and footholes for his team. He also assists further by denying intel and communicating attacker locations with his secondary gadgets, Observation Blocker and Bulletproof Camera.

2) Pulse

Pulse is one of the finest anti-vertical operators for Kanal (Image via Ubisoft)

Pulse finds a lot of room to play comfortably on a map like Kanal thanks to its design and layout. Having the potential to counter attackers and defuser plants from below, Pulse functions as an effective roamer. He is equipped with a primary shotgun M1014 and an SMG UMP-45, which allow him to fight CQB as well as challenge attackers across medium ranges.

Pulse comes into a round with a Nitro Cell or Barbed Wire in hand, but the former is preferred more. This is because, with the help of his primary gadget Cardiac "Johnson" Sensor, he can locate attackers from below and take them out using the Nitro Cell. This anti-vertical play makes Pulse a menace to the attacking side and one of the finest defense operators for Kanal.

3) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is one of the strongest intel operators for Kanal (Image via Ubisoft)

Valkyrie is one of the strongest intel operators for Kanal, thanks to her primary gadget which is dubbed Black Eye camera. She comes into a round with three of these in her pocket and they can be thrown to stick to any wall or floor. With lots of rooms and corridors available for surveillance, Valkyrie helps provide her team with information on the attacking sides' approach to their bomb site.

She brings a community-favorite defender weapon in her primary slot, the SMG MPX. There is also a Deagle in Valkyrie's secondary weapon slot, which allows her to create small angles in soft walls or deal lots of damage with individual bullets. Featuring Impact Grenades and a Nitro Cell in her secondary gadget slot, Valkiye shines as an intel support who also excels in anti-vertical play or impact-tricking.

