Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Outback

Outback is a two-storeyed map that has a lot of depth despite its horizontal design. Rounds rely on area control and denial of adjacent rooms, thus making the best Operators for Outback quite utility-heavy. Initially released with Y4S1 Operation Burnt Horizon, the map underwent a rework almost three years later in Y6S4 Operation High Calibre.

Currently, Outback is included in three playlists: Standard, Ranked, and Quick Match. The in-game description states that this map is a homage to all the forgotten and dusty motels and service stations of the Australian continent.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best Operators for Outback who can make a difference and win the round for their team.

Note: this article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Top Rainbow Six Siege Attack Operators for Outback

1) Fuze

Fuze is one of the strongest underrated operators for Outback (Image via Ubisoft)

Fuze is an underrated pick as an attack Operator for Outback since he has the potential to clear out a site of all defender utility with just one well-placed Cluster Charge. He starts a round with four charges of his primary gadget and has one of the strongest attacker guns in Rainbow Six Siege, the AK-12 AR, under his belt. His gadget's charges can be used across walls and windows of all bomb sites.

Fuze can feel sluggish with the 3 armor and 1 speed rating. However the small nature of the map makes it easier to navigate the layout with him.

Moreover, Fuze has secondary gadgets in the form of Breach Charges, Hard Breach charges, or Smoke Grenades. He assists his team in playing the objective after having cleared defensive utility with his gadget across every site, namely Laundry-Dorms, Party-Games, and Green-Red Bedroom.

2) Montagne

Montagne is a viable pick to support your team with plenty of intel (Image via Ubisoft)

Montagne's effectiveness in Outback is all thanks to the long horizontal angles that he can contest with his shield, Le Roc, and his ability to supply information to his attacker teammates. The Operator is a live walking drone who excels in intimidating defenders into repositioning due to new shield buffs that came with Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen.

In bomb sites like Laundry-Dorms, Party-Garage, Green-Red Bedroom, Montagne can take control of areas like Terrace-Games, Bull-Shark, Reptile hallway, respectively. These spots allow him to sway defenders from holding power positions in the sites mentioned above, which lets his attacking team have an easier time funneling the defender back.

3) Flores

Flores is one of the best operators for Outback (Image via Ubisoft)

Flores is another support Operator who excels in clearing out defender utilities using his primary gadget: the RCE-Ratero charge. These explosive drones can be guided through drone holes in Laundry-Dorms, Party-Garage, Green-Red Bedroom. They can then be detonated to take out important defender utilities in all these bombsites.

Flores comes equipped with the AR33 assault rifle and SR25 DMR, which are both good options thanks to their damage output. He can effectively take out defense utilities and later hold long angles from doorways or windows outside of the map.

Flores can choose from either Flashes or Claymores, which allow him to further solidify his inclusion in this top Operators for Outback list.

Top Rainbow Six Siege Defense Operators for Outback

1) Melusi

Melusi is a strong crown control operator for the Defensive side (Image via Ubisoft)

Melusi is a crowd control Operator whose primary gadget allows her to slow attackers down. The defensive team can also get information about attacker pushes by having Melusi's Sonic Banshees make noise when triggered on doorways, window hop-ins, and other entry points.

Melusi boasts an SMG MP5 in her primary slot, while her gadgets, Impact Grenade and Bulletproof camera, ensure that she can force attackers to burn their utility or allow her team to get positional pings.

Melusi makes for a fine anchor especially due to the deploy-and-forget nature of her gadget and having a 2.5x ACOG on the MP5.

2) Azami

Azami is one of the strongest defense operators for Outback (Image via Ubisoft)

Azami is a defender who can hold high-traffic areas by herself. These spots include Dorms stairs, Piano, Bull, Shark, Garage, Reptile Hallway, and so on.

Azami can set up Kiba Barries in any way she sees fit. Her barriers excel in creating on-the-spot obstacles for attackers, which, when combined with other trapper abilities, ensure that the defenders can dictate the pace of attackers in a round.

Azami comes into a round with a trusty defender SMG 9X19VSN, alongside a Secondary pistol, the Deagle. She brings Impact Grenades and Barbed Wire to the defender's table. This allows her to Impact-trick and slow down their movement in this linear map.

This is why Azami is one of the best defense Operators for Outback.

3) Kaid

Kaid excels in anti-breach role on Outback (Image via Ubisoft)

Outback is a breach-heavy map that features at least one double wall in each bomb site. This is where Kaid comes in: to electrify those reinforced walls on breach points. This forces attackers to get funneled through doorways and windows if they do not bring an EMP, thus allowing defenders the opportunity to contest attackers in unfavorable states.

Kaid can place his Electroclaw on the walls of Bottom Dorms Stairs bedroom, Dorms, and Party-Garage. He comes into a round with either the SMG AUG-A3 or slug shotgun TCSG12, which are some of the most reliable defender weapons in Rainbow Six Siege.

Kaid also gets to choose between Barbed Wire, Nitro Cell, and Observation blockers, which further ensure that he fulfills his support role and stands out as one of the best defense Operators for Outback.

Check out our other articles on Rainbow Six Siege:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback