Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Skyscraper

A unique map with CQB design that promotes utility usage and relies on intel, the operators for Skyscraper involve a preference for a few particular roles. Having reworked the map in Y5S4 Operation Neon Dawn, the preference for particular roles like trappers, anti-breach, and so on, witnessed a rise after Skyscraper's release with Y1S4 Operation Red Crow.

The map is included in playlists like Standard, Ranked, and Team Deathmatch. The in-game description states that Team Rainbow was called to deal with a Yakuza conflict that was escalating high above in the skies of Nagoya, Japan.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best operators for Skyscraper that can provide an advantage to their respective sides and prove effective during rounds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Top Rainbow Six Siege Attack operators for Skyscraper

1) Blackbeard

Blackbeard offers strong rappel play for attackers (Image via Ubisoft)

Skyscraper is a map featuring plenty of rappel angles for Attackers. This is where Blackbeard shines thanks to his gadget Rifle shield, which allows him to sustain one headshot at the cost of the shield's health. This makes it easy for Blackbeard to contest rappel angles upside down with little to no risk.

Be it the Office Balcony outside Exhibition, the Shrine balcony outside Shrine, or the windows of Karaoke-Geisha, Blackbeard can be a menace with either his primary weapon MK17 CQB, or the SR-25. He also features Flashes, Claymores, and Frag Grenades, making him one of Skyscraper's top attack operators.

2) Ying

Ying is one of the best attack operators for Skyscraper (Image via Ubisoft)

Ying is one of the strongest objective operators for Skyscraper and can be of great assistance to her team in Roam-clear, Defuser plant, or post-plant scenarios. She brings four of her primary gadgets, which are dubbed Candelas. These are small throwables that separate into numerous small flashbangs upon detonation and can blind a whole room.

Her effective attack pathways involve using her gadget to take control of sites like Display-Exhibition, Shrine-Dragon, Geisha-Karaoke, Drum-Terrace, and so on. Furthermore, she comes equipped with an LMG T-95 LSW, which can contest defenders across long angles and suppress them with an 80-round magazine. She also brings Smoke grenades or Hard breach charges to further assist the attacking team.

3) Grim

Grim's whole kit allows him to stand out as one of the best support operators for Skyscraper (Image via Ubisoft)

Grim is another one of the top objective play operators for Skyscraper, who is capable of live-pinging defender locations with his primary gadget - the Kawan Hive launcher. He can utilize this gadget to cut off defenders from bombsites and assist his team in playing for defuser plants.

He comes equipped with one of the best attacker rifles - the 552 Commando. Furthermore, he brings a pistol-shotgun, namely Bailiff that allows him to open up soft walls and hatches. Grim also offers his team the choice of three strong secondary gadgets that include Claymores, Impact EMPs, and Hard Breach charges.

Top Rainbow Six Siege Defense operators for Skyscraper

1) Thorn

Thorn is an effective trapper for Skyscraper (Image via Ubisoft)

Thorn is a trapper who can utilize her primary gadget, Razerbloom shells to get intel on the attacker's presence and potentially eliminate them if these mines trigger in lethal ranges. Thorn can lock down stairways like House-Stairs, Kitchen-Stairs, and Back-Stairs alongside other entry points across all bombsites.

What helps Thorn further ensure lethality with her mines is her secondary gadget, Barbed wire. These make it hard for the attackers to move and convey information on attackers if decide to destroy both. She comes equipped with a decent SMG, the UZK50GI, and also has the option to play with a primary shotgun, M870. Boasting a C75 Auto machine pistol in her secondary slot, she can be effective in CQB and across medium ranges.

2) Goyo

Goyo is one of the strongest defense operators for Skyscraper (Image via Ubisoft)

Goyo is one of the finest area denial operators for Skyscraper thanks to his Volcan Canisters. When detonated these can burn in a small area for 20 seconds and delay up to 80 seconds for attackers when taking four of his canisters into account. Mostly effective in Display-Exhibition, Shrine-Dragon, Geisha-Karaoke, and Drum-Terrace doorways, and hallways, these canisters provide a lot of area denial for rounds that last 180 seconds.

Goyo boasts one of the strongest defender weapons, the SMG Vector .45 ACP or the slug shotgun TCSG12. Both are equipped with the 2.5x ACOG sight ensuring that he can challenge long angles. He also brings Impact Grenades, a Proximity Alarm, and a Bulletproof Camera to the defender lineup.

3) Mute

Mute offers strong anti-intel gadgets to the defenders in Skyscraper (Image via Ubisoft)

Mute is one of the strongest anti-intel operators for Skyscraper thanks to his trustworthy, old, and reliable Signal Disruptors, which can be placed across many doorways and reinforced walls of this very CQB-themed map. Mute can work as an anti-breach as well as an anti-intel operator for the defender side.

Mute brings one of Rainbow Six Siege's top shotguns, M590A1 as his primary, which allows him to make rotates, and lines of sight, and contest attackers in close ranges. His secondary SMG-11 allows him to take gunfights across medium ranges. He also brings a Nitro cell, which can be utilized to deny attacker gadgets or used offensively in anti-vertical scenarios.

