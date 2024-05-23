Best Rangers' series weapon in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is the latest action adventure RPG from Kuro Games, released on May 23, 2024. The widely anticipated title successfully reached its pre-registration and social media follower milestone before release, due to which the developers have decided to bestow players with exciting rewards, including a Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Chest.

The Weapon Supply Chest is an item selector of sorts that allows players to pick their desired weapon from the Rangers' series. It features one 4-star item from each of the five different weapon types present in the game.

This article will cover stats and details about all weapons available in the Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Chest in Wuthering Waves. It will also mention the best characters to wield them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves: Best 4-star weapons in Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Crate

Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Chest (Image via Kuro Games)

With Wuthering Waves now released worldwide, players must be curious about their weapon options once they start building their Resonators. To commemorate reaching their pre-registration and social media follower milestone, the developers are rewarding players with an exclusive item called the Rangers' Series Weapon Supply Chest.

It will allow them to select one of the following 4-star weapons:

Dauntless Evernight (Broadblade)

(Broadblade) Commando of Conviction (Sword)

(Sword) Undying Flame (Pistol)

(Pistol) Amity Accord (Gauntlets)

(Gauntlets) Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier)

Let's look at the stats and effects of each weapon, alongside the suitable characters for them.

1) Dauntless Evernight

Dauntless Evernight (Image via Kuro Games)

Dauntless Evernight is a 4-star Broadblade from the Rangers' Series. It boasts the following stats and abilities:

ATK at Level 90 337.5 Secondary stat 61.6% DEF Skill When Intro Skill is released, increases ATK by 8% and DEF by 15%, lasting for 15s.

Suitable characters: Taoqi

2) Commando of Conviction

Commando of Conviction (Image via Kuro Games)

Commando of Conviction is a 4-star sword in Wuthering Waves that features the following stats and abilities:

ATK at Level 90 412.5 Secondary stat 30.4% ATK Skill When Intro Skill is released, increases ATK by 15%, lasting for 15s.



Suitable characters: Rover, Danjin

Also read: All Rover ascension materials

3) Undying Flame

Undying Flame (Image via Kuro Games)

Undying Flame is a Pistol from the 4-star rarity. Here are the weapon's stats and abilities:

ATK at Level 90 412.5 Secondary stat 30.4% ATK Skill When Intro Skill is released, increases Resonance Skill DMG Bonus by 20% for 15s.



Suitable characters: Chixia, Aalto

Also read: All Chixia ascension materials

4) Amity Accord

Amity Accord (Image via Kuro Games)

Amity Accord is a 4-star Gauntlet and boasts the following stats and abilities:

ATK at Level 90 337.5 Secondary stat 61.6% DEF Skill When Intro Skill is released, increases Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus by 20%, lasting for 15s.

Suitable characters: Yuanwu

Also read: All Yuanwu ascension materials

5) Jinzhou Keeper

Jinzhou Keeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinzhou Keeper is a 4-star Rectifier from the Rangers' series. It features the following stats and abilities:

ATK at Level 90 387.5 Secondary stat 36.5% ATK Skill When Intro Skill is released, increases the caster's ATK by 8% and HP by 10%, lasting for 15s.



Suitable characters: Yinlin

How to get a free 5-star weapon in Wuthering Waves

Players of Kuro Games' latest title can also get a free 5-star weapon selector by reaching Union Level 45. Here are the weapons that are included in it:

Emerald of Genesis (Sword)

(Sword) Lustrous Razor (Broadblade)

(Broadblade) Abyss Surgers (Gauntlet)

(Gauntlet) Static Mist (Pistols)

(Pistols) Cosmic Ripples (Rectifier)

However, it is important to note that reaching Union Level 45 will require a lot of grinding on the player's part.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

