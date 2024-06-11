Best Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise, ranked

Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise are those characters whose kit contains ranged attacks. They stay far from the enemies and launch projectiles to damage the enemies. All Ranger class heroes in the title can debuff enemies, buff themselves, and deal Break damage. Currently, there are three Ranger classes, two SR and one SSR rarity Hunters.

This article ranks all Ranger characters in Solo Leveling Arise based on their utility in the content. The information will be updated in the future when Netmarble releases more Rangers. Additionally, the numerical percentage and damage value of skills are at the base level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

All Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise ranked from worst to best

3) Anna Ruiz

Trending

Anna Ruiz in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Anna Ruiz is one of the Water-type characters, who is among the best Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise for early-game content or Hunter side stories. All of her Skills, except Basic Attack and Ultimate, deal weak and medium Break damage.

Additionally, she can apply the Corrosive Poison effect with her Ultimate, which deals 100 Break damage every 3 seconds for 30 seconds. Moreover, the effect inflicts damage equal to 10% of her Attack every 3 seconds for the same duration. This effect can stack up to 10 times.

Anna gains crowd-controlling skills at Advancement Tier 1. She can inflict the Bind status effect, which immobilizes enemies for 1.5 seconds. Her damage output is also decent, which increases with every Advancement Tier. This SR Hunter can become one of the best Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise with proper build and maxed-out upgrades.

2) Lim Tae-Gyu

Lim Tae-Gyu in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Lim Tae-Gyu is an SSR Hunter who deals Dark elemental damage. He is one of the best Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise but can be tricky to use. His skills deal weak, medium, and heavy Break damage. The SSR Hunter’s damage output is massive, with Basic Skill: Typhoon Fire dealing damage equal to 1632% of his Attack.

Lim’s Ultimate doesn’t deal damage directly, but he gets into a Sniper Mode. In this, his Basic Attack changes to Quick Attack: Typhoon Fire, which deals damage equal to 1157% of his Attack. His Advancement Tiers increase his damage, Break’s effectiveness, and amplify his skills’ ability.

That said, most of his skills require standing still in one spot, which makes him susceptible to damage. He is one of the best Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise for players who can master his playstyle and obtain his dupes.

1) Nam Chae-Young

Nam Chae-Young in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Nam Chae-Young is among the best SR Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise. She is one of the best breakers and is easy for any player to use. Chae-Young can deal weak, medium, and heavy Break damage using her skills. Her kit can also apply the Freeze effect, which interrupts the target for 2 seconds.

Additionally, Nam’s Passive enables her to deal 20% more damage to Frozen targets. She can deal damage to enemies from afar and is more mobile than Lim. Her damage output is also good, and she is a crucial team member for teams centered around Water characters.

Her ability to inflict Freeze with Basic Skill, K63-Ice Grenade, Support, QTE, and Ultimate becomes helpful against bosses. She is one of the best Rangers in Solo Leveling Arise for players to use.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.