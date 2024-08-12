Apex Legends features a limited but efficient set of guns - giving you the power to choose your secondary weapons. The latest Season 23 update brought along a list of weapon balance changes and might have sparked a new Light Machine Gun (LMG) meta. Still, it is crucial to carry a good secondary along with the LMG to secure knocks and inflict maximum damage.

Secondary weapons are most useful to finish kills and avoid being in a vulnerable spot while stuck in the reload animation. Although all weapons can be used in the secondary slot, some guns are potentially better than others for the task.

This article will highlight the best secondary weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 23.

Note: This is not a Ranked list. This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best secondary weapons in Apex Legends Season 23?

Here is a list of all the best secondary weapons for Apex Legends alongside a brief description:

1) Mozambique Akimbo

Mozambique Akimbo (Image via EA)

The Akimbo Mozambique is a new addition to the game and can be very effective when fighting against enemies. While it removes the ability to completely Aim Down Sight (ADS), it provides a partial ADS mode which reduces hipfire spread but also lowers overall movement speed. This is a great choice for the secondary slot as it can be spammed to inflict a huge amount of damage.

With the Hammerpoint Hop-up, you can use the Mozambique akimbo to deal some devastating damage. It is quite the game changer, and in the right hands, you can annihilate a squad all by yourself.

Currently, the Mozambique Akimbo is one of the most powerful shotguns in the game. You should always prioritize getting your hands on them when possible.

2) Mastiff

Mastiff Shotgun (Image via EA)

The Mastiff shotgun has received a damage buff and can easily knock down enemies with just two pumps - provided you can land all the pellets. It is also great for a fast-paced environment as it reloads one shell at a time and can be used in between reloads. This gun works well with almost all primary weapons - be it rifles, light machine guns, submachine guns, or even snipers.

The Mastiff is quite beginner-friendly, and with its incendiary damage, it allows players to deal quite significant damage to enemy players. The Mastiff has a horizontal pellet spread, making it ideal for close-quarter engagements. There's very little chance that you will miss your shots, and naturally, it is our second pick when it comes to our list of the best secondary weapons in Apex Legends Season 23 .

3) C.A.R. SMG

Car SMG (Image via EA)

The C.A.R. SMG has a high fire rate that can be used to burst down enemies in quick succession. Although the reload time for this gun is comparatively low, it has an average ammo count per magazine, Hence, you can blow through your ammo reserve quite quickly if you spend too much time spraying without getting knocks and finishes to replenish bullets.

However, the C.A.R. SMG has one of the most unique traits ever featured in Apex Legends. This weapon can use both Heavy and Light ammunition in the game. Furthermore, you can also choose to equip both Heavy and Light attachments on this weapon. This provides players with a level of versatility that is simply unmatched in contrast to other weapons in this class.

This little feature, though seemingly small, can change the tides of your match especially when it comes to the late-game. With most players frantically hunting for ammo that suits their weapon, you can easily loot a death box and fill up your inventory with either Heavy or Light ammo. All in all, the C.A.R. SMG is undoubtedly a meta-tier SMG , and one of the best secondary weapons that you can get your hands on in Apex Legends Season 23

4) Havoc

Havoc Rifle (Image via EA)

Despite popular beliefs, the Havoc is a top contender for the secondary slot primarily due to its massive damage output. It has received sizable nerfs in the previous and the latest seasonal update but continues to be a lethal threat to all enemy squads. This weapon is doubly effective at close ranges as it has a low time to kill. Alternatively, it can used in medium-range gunfights when necessary.

5) P2020 Akimbo

P2020 Akimbo (Image via EA)

The P2020 Akimbo in Apex Legends features similar ADS restrictions to the Double Mozambique but can be more useful when fighting in the medium range. It is best to use this as a secondary weapon for maps like E-District as it features several close-quarter combat scenarios due to the large number of buildings. The double P2020 can easily shred through enemy squads with its hip-fire accuracy in such gunfights and secure consecutive wins.

