Best Shadowheart build guide in Baldur's Gate 3

There are plenty of ways to customize your Shadowheart build in Baldur's Gate 3. However, as the sole cleric companion in the game, many players prefer to have her as a dedicated healer to their team. While the game features a plethora of build options to choose from, it's just hard to ignore Shadowheart's identity and prowess as a support and healer.

In this guide, we will go over the best Shadowheart build in Baldur's Gate 3, both as a companion and a main character. While both of these build on Shadowheart's healing abilities and powerful support potential, they differ in terms of flexibility and combat style.

Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart build guide

Companion Shadowheart build

For a companion Shadowheart build in Baldur's Gate 3, you would want to have her as a full support healer for your party. As the sole cleric companion in the game, you can capitalize on her healing abilities to ensure the party's survival.

Class : Cleric

: Cleric Subclass : Life Domain

: Life Domain Race : High Half-Elf

: High Half-Elf Ability Points : 10 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 16 Wisdom, 10 Charisma

: 10 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 16 Wisdom, 10 Charisma Skill Proficiencies: Religion, Insight, Medicine, Persuasion

Religion, Insight, Medicine, Persuasion Cantrips: Resistance, Guidance, Blade Ward

By default, Shadowheart is a Cleric, so you will want to keep that class for this build. However, changing her subclass from Trickery Domain to Life Domain is highly advantageous to gain access to powerful healing spells above Level 1.

Unfortunately, you cannot change your companion's race and deity, so you're stuck with being a High Half-Elf and a worshipper of Shar. However, these don't really affect her efficiency as a healer, so there is nothing much to worry about here.

For cantrips, Resistance is highly recommended to give you a bonus in Saving Throws, which is extremely helpful in a lot of situations. Guidance allows you to gain a bonus on ability checks, and Blade Ward gives you extra durability on the battlefield.

Start with Cure Wounds and Bless spells at Level 1, then take additional spells like Healing Word, Sanctuary, Command, Bane, and Guiding Bolt at Level 2.

At Level 3, swap Guiding Bolt for Hold Person to gain extra crowd control and damage buff for your team. Although a non-combat spell, Prayer Healing it's still a powerful healing choice, so you might want also want to take it at Level 3.

Main hero Shadowheart build

In Baldur's Gate 3, using Shadowheart as your main hero allows for more customization options and flexibility in your build.

Class : Cleric

: Cleric Subclass : Life Domain

: Life Domain Race : Wood Elf

: Wood Elf Background : Folk Hero

: Folk Hero Ability Points : 10 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 16 Wisdom, 10 Charisma

: 10 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 16 Wisdom, 10 Charisma Skill Proficiencies: Stealth, Insight, Medicine, Persuasion

Stealth, Insight, Medicine, Persuasion Cantrips: Sacred Flame, Guidance, Blade Ward

For this Shadowheart build, you still choose the Cleric class and Life Domain subclass. However, you would want to swap out your High Half-Elf race for Wood Elf to increase your Movement Speed by 1.5. As a healer, this extra movement speed allows you to quickly be in range when your allies need help.

It also features Darkvision, which also adds range to your character, and Fey Ancestry, which gives you that tenacity you need to prevent yourself from being crowd-controlled.

For background, go with Folk Hero, as these have Wisdom-based skills. Create a powerful synergy with your Ability Scores by increasing your Wisdom to a high level.

Guidance and Blade Ward are still solid picks for cantrips, but you might want to replace Resistance with Sacred Flame for the extra offensive ability in your kit. Pick Guiding Bolt, Command, Bane, and Healing Word as your starting spells.