5 best healing spells in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 presents many unforgiving battles that would necessitate regeneration mechanics such as healing spells. While the game features tons of classes and subclasses, there isn't really a fixed role for each character. Although Clerics excel in all kinds of healing maneuvers, other classes can also possess healing powers in their kits that would ensure their survivability in combat.

There are a lot of healing spells to choose from in Baldur's Gate 3, but some are just more powerful and effective to utilize than others. If you are looking for the best healing abilities to include in your arsenal, you have come to the right place. Below are five of the best healing spells in Baldur's Gate 3.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Healing Radiance and four other best healing spells in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Healing Word

Healing Word is a single-target healing spell in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

If you are playing as Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3, there is absolutely no reason for you not to pick up Healing Word. A Level 1 Evocation spell in the game, it's an essential healing ability that allows you to restore your allies' hit points within 18 meters. This can also be cast as a bonus spell.

Even if you're not running a full support role, Healing Word is a must-have for Clerics, Bards, and Druids. It's a single-target spell capable of restoring 1d4 hit points to your allies.

With its effective range, it is perfect for long-distance healing without risking yourself getting caught out of position.

2) Prayer of Healing

Prayer of Healing is a group healing ability in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Unlike the single-target spell Healing Word, Prayer of Healing is a group healing spell that can restore 2d8 hit points to allies within a 9-meter range. It is a Level 2 Evocation Spell that can only be used by Clerics.

Despite the massive healing it provides, the catch is, you can't really use it on the battlefield. Prayer of Healing can only be used outside of combat, so it's primarily intended for party regeneration after getting beat in a battle. It's also a quick way to regroup and recuperate if you are heading into another battle.

Like the previous spell, this can't be used on undead and constructs.

3) Second Wind

Second Wind is a Fighter-exclusive healing ability (Image via Larian Studios)

Healing abilities aren't just for Clerics and other supports; damage-heavy classes need them too. Second Wind is a Fighter feature available at Level 1, which allows Fighters to perform a Bonus Action of healing themselves for 1d10 + their total level. However, you can only use the spell again once you performed a Short or Long rest.

As a non-support class, this is an extremely useful ability as it allows Fighters to have means of sustaining themselves on the battlefield without relying much on their support allies. While not as strong as Clerics' healing spells, this is good enough for situations where your healers are downed or defeated.

4) Lay on Hands

Lay on Hands can heal allies and cure their poison effects (Image via Larian Studios)

Paladins also have a powerful healing spell on their kits. Lay on Hands is a spell exclusive to the Paladin class, which restores an ally's hitpoints and cures him of all his diseases and poisons.

Not only is this useful in combat when you need to heal an allied unit, but it is also valuable outside of battles when you have to cure your allies from negative effects. This spell can only be used for a certain number of charges which you can see on the tab below your screen. These charges are restored once you take a Long Rest.

5) Healing Radiance

Healing Radiance is a spell exclusive to Oath of Ancients Paladins (Image via Larian Studios)

There aren't many group healing spells in Baldur's Gate 3, and Healing Radiance is one of them. This healing over time ability is exclusive to Paladins who chose the path of Oath of Ancients. With this spell, you can restore five hit points to you and your allies, then restore five more on your next turn.

This can be used inside and outside of combat, making it an extremely versatile healing spell. This ability alone is enough to consider the Oath of Ancients subclass.