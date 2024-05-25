When it comes to the best SMG loadout in XDefiant, one cannot go wrong with the MP7. Currently, the MP7 is deemed meta as it excels in all the game modes the shooter has to offer. One of the fastest killing weapons in the game at the moment, this SMG can easily go against the likes of Assault Rifles without breaking a sweat.

However, using the MP7 without any attachments wouldn't do much good. With the proper attachments, you can further improve its strengths and mitigate its cons, making it even deadlier on the battlefield.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a look at the best SMG loadout in XDefiant with the MP7 so that you can get the most out of your time in the game.

Guide to building the best SMG loadout in XDefiant

Best SMG loadout in XDefiant with MP7 discussed

To build the best SMG loadout in XDefiant with MP7, players are recommended to use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: PEQ-15 Laser

PEQ-15 Laser Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Rear Grip: Leather Wrapped

Here's how these attachments affect the SMG:

The Barrel Extender increases the damage range of the weapon, especially at mid and close ranges. This is essential for the MP7 as it helps the weapon perform better in those situations, resulting in faster kill times.

The Chrome Lined Barrel also improves the damage range of the weapon, further lowering the time to kill at close and medium ranges.

The PEQ-15 Laser makes the weapon more accurate by reducing the spread. As a result, more bullets will hit your target, killing them quickly.

Extended Mag is essential for this MP7 loadout in XDefiant. Having more bullets per magazine ensures that you don't end up reloading in the middle of a gunfight.

Finally, the Leather Wrapped Rear Grip boosts the aim walking speed. This helps you strafe quicker and makes you a difficult target to hit during 1v1 gunfights.

How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant?

To unlock the MP7 in XDefiant, you must get 20 SMG Point Blank (<5m) kills in any of the game modes. Upon doing so, the weapon will be unlocked for you. Unlike other shooters such as Call of Duty where you unlock weapons by leveling up your profile, you must complete challenges to unlock them in XDefiant.

After unlocking, it is advised to level up the weapon to unlock the attachments that are mentioned in this guide. At the time of writing, the Double Weapon XP event is live in XDefiant and is the perfect time to drop into the game and level up the MP7 quickly.

That covers everything you need to know about building the best SMG loadout in XDefiant.

