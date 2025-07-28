Best solo perks in Killing Floor 3

Perks in Killing Floor 3 offer players various ways to tackle the army of zeds raised by the Horzine megacorp. While some perks allow you to heal your teammates, others can set zeds ablaze as they lie in their wake. Wielding shotguns, SMGs, or rockets, perks offer unique approaches towards stomping the hordes that block your path. Among them, some are quite viable for solo players.
Therefore, in this article, we shall go over the best perks in Killing Floor 3 for solo players.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Best perks in Killing Floor 3 for solo players
There are a total of six perks to choose from in Killing Floor 3. That said, the best ones for solo play are Engineer and Firebug. A combinations of the skills and passives make them thrive in sticky situations.
Engineer
The Engineer is one of the best perks in Killing Floor 3, especially for solo players. This is because one gets to blast zeds with shotguns while activated turrets around the map cover their six. They pack a hefty punch in terms of raw firepower and can get out of tight spots thanks to the Soundwave.
Although ranged combat isn't exactly the Engineer's forte, any zed that decides to close the distance on this perk's specialist is bound to get blown to smithereens. The high survivability potential of the Engineer, thanks to armor regen and explosive lethality, makes it an enticing perk if players intend to go on a solo adventure.
Firebug
Firebug is another one of the top perks in Killing Floor 3. This is mainly because of the self-sustenance that it can provide for solo players. Damage reduction and heals are always a bonus when you are busy torching zeds to a crisp.
Firebug allows players to maintain total control of the battlefield with their aggressive zoning ability while dealing damage over time. Some skills can heal or revive players if they get downed once during a match. This, combined with the viability of heat weapons thanks to various buffs, makes it a high skill ceiling perk for solo players.
