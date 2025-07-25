What is Enfeeble in Killing Floor 3?

Killing Floor 3 boasts several damage types that can be inflicted upon the hordes of foes and result in distinct status effects being applied. One such effect is Enfeeble. As with other status effects in Tripwire Interactive's latest horde shooter, it offers players an upper hand when it comes to dealing with the waves of terrifying and powerful Zed mutants.

Ad

Here is everything players need to know about the Enfeeble status effect. Read on for more details.

Also read: Killing Floor 3 achievements list: How to get all of them

What does Enfeeble do in Killing Floor 3?

Both Cold and Biological elements inflict Enfeeble and work great against Mire-type enemies (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

As a status effect, it more or less does what the term suggests; enemies inflicted with Enfeeble will deal reduced damage to players. This is great for survivability, as some of the special Zeds (like the Scrake) are tanky and can also deal a lot of damage.

Ad

Trending

Enfeeble can be dealt using two element types in the latest Killing Floor game: Cold and Biological. Cold is great against Mire-type Zeds but ineffective against Flesh-types. In addition to Enfeeble, Cold can also inflict Freeze on enemies, which stops them in their tracks, temporarily preventing them from attacking and giving players some breathing room.

Read more: Killing Floor 3 Year 1 roadmap explained

Biological, on the other hand, is effective against both Mire and Flesh enemies but weak to foes boasting Armor and Zedtech. On top of Enfeeble, Biological also causes the Toxic and Confuse status effects, the former of which deals Biological damage over time while the latter causes enemies to attack their own.

Ad

So, while not every element can inflict this effect on Zeds, players can still make the most of it by imbuing the Cold or Biological elements into starter weapons. For example, the Ninja class weilds a katana for melee-range damage, and by attaching Cold to it, players can keep enemy swarms from overwhelming their team by keeping them at bay thanks to Freeze and Enfeeble.

That is all players need to know about the Enfeeble status ailment in Killing Floor 3.

Ad

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.