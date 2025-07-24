Best Killing Floor 3 graphics settings

Killing Floor 3 released today on July 24, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. Set in 2091, the dystopian world is filled with bioengineered monsters called Zeds, whom you will be fighting against alongside other rebels.
Judging by Killing Floor 3's system requirements, we see that it isn't very demanding in terms of hardware. It requires having at least the GTX 1060 to be able to run smoothly, and needs at least the RTX 3060 to run at recommended settings.
While the game would run well as it is, we always recommend tweaking the settings before playing. This ensures you get the best visual quality and also the smoothest performance. This guide looks into the best graphics settings for Killing Floor 3 on different class GPUs, ranging from low-end setups to powerful high-end systems.
Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Killing Floor 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790 + Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480).
Best Killing Floor 3 settings for low-end GPUs
The game performs quite impressively on low-end GPUs. This includes components like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 480, or the Intel Arc A580. For these builds, we've used the Low graphics preset at 1080 resolution, giving slightly more priority to performance than quality. However, visuals don't look that bad due to the high resolution.
We've enabled AMD FSR upscaling, which should give a decent boost in performance. While the visuals aren't the best, you can easily expect over 60 FPS, as long as you have a GPU with over 4GB VRAM.
Here are the best settings for low-end GPUs:
Display settings
- Choose Display: Default
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Field of View: 90
- FOV Scaling Axis: Off
- Frame Rate Cap: Unlimited
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Quality settings
- Quality Preset: Low
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Shading Quality: Low
- Bloom: Standard
- Lens Flare: Off
- Lens Flare Intensity: 6
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you have an HDR monitor)
- HDR Brightness: As per preference (greyed out if HDR is off)
Advanced settings
- Reflection Method: Off
- Global Illumination Method: None
- Nvidia Relfex: Enabled
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: AMD FSR
- Supersampling Mode: Quality
Best Killing Floor 3 settings for mid-range GPUs
This one is for GPUs having either around or over 8GB VRAM, typically the RTX 3060 or the RTX 4060. These are also the recommended GPUs for the game, including the Radeon RX 6750 XT and the Intel Arc A770. These setups can handle higher resolutions and graphics, making them slightly more enjoyable to play on due to a more balanced setting.
This time around, we've used Medium settings and have stuck to 1080p resolution for more stable performance. You could use 1440p resolution depending on the mid-range GPU you have, but performance will be greatly affected. Nvidia DLSS has also been set to Quality mode as it gives us a good boost in visual quality and performance.
Here are the best settings for mid-range GPUs:
Display settings
- Choose Display: Default
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Field of View: 90
- FOV Scaling Axis: Off
- Frame Rate Cap: Unlimited
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
Quality settings
- Quality Preset: Medium
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Medium
- Bloom: Standard
- Lens Flare: On
- Lens Flare Intensity: 6
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you have an HDR monitor)
- HDR Brightness: As per preference (greyed out if HDR is off)
Advanced settings
- Reflection Method: SSR
- Global Illumination Method: None
- Nvidia Relfex: Enabled
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Supersampling Mode: DLSS
- DLSS Quality Mode: Quality
Best Killing Floor 3 settings for high-end GPUs
Killing Floor 3 runs the best on high-end GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 5070, and higher-spec GPUs. Other cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 9070 XT, and the Intel Arc B580 will perform incredibly well. These GPUs can handle the best visual quality, making them the most immersive.
For this configuration, we've used Ultra quality graphics settings, which provide the best picture quality. The higher quality settings would bring out details that wouldn't be very noticeable on the other configurations we've done above. We've enabled a higher resolution of 1440p, but if your monitor and GPU support it, you can opt for 4K as well, further enahcing the viewing experience.
Here are the best settings for high-end GPUs:
Display settings
- Choose Display: Default
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Field of View: 90
- FOV Scaling Axis: Off
- Frame Rate Cap: Unlimited
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Quality settings
- Quality Preset: Custom
- View Distance Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Shading Quality: Ultra
- Bloom: Standard
- Lens Flare: On
- Lens Flare Intensity: 6
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you have an HDR monitor)
- HDR Brightness: As per preference (greyed out if HDR is off)
Advanced settings
- Reflection Method: Lumen
- Global Illumination Method: Lumen
- Nvidia Relfex: On
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Supersampling Mode: DLSS
- DLSS Quality Mode: Quality
This concludes the best settings for Killing Floor 3 on PC. We've included different configurations, ranging from low-end setups to powerful builds, each one prioritizing quality and performance. The provided settings should get you over 60 FPS, regardless of the system you're on.
