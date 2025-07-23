New FPS game has over 300 maps, and it's free to play

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:29 GMT
Exploring the new FPS game, STRAFTAT (Image via Lemaitre Bros)
STRAFTAT is an addictive new FPS game (Image via Lemaitre Bros)

A new FPS game, featuring over 300 maps, has recently started gaining traction within the community. STRAFTAT is a fast-paced free-to-play 1v1/2v2 first-person shooter where you begin each match barehanded and eventually collect weapons that spawn at specific points on every map. The objective is straightforward: eliminate the enemy team and win four rounds to win the match.

Ad

STRAFTAT is steadily gaining traction, recently going viral and attracting a modest but growing playerbase. This article covers everything from its core gameplay and map variety to personal experiences and its rising Steam rating.

Developed by two brothers, this 300-map FPS might be the best shooter you’ve never heard of

New 300-map FPS game STRAFTAT is developed by two brothers and published under the name Lemaitre Bros. As soon as you start playing, the interface is simple with no complicated menus or confusing settings. At first glance, you may wonder if the game is worth trying.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Don’t let the modest graphics fool you. Once you start playing, STRAFTAT can be addictive. It has a nostalgic charm, offering fast-paced, intense gameplay with options to slide and wall jump.

You can use guns, melee weapons, or throwables during matches – everything feels smooth and responsive. Various weapons are accessible in a match – the maps spawn some in specific areas. Pick one up and jump straight into the action.

Moreover, with 300 maps, the experience is not repetitive. Every round feels fresh. However, some maps only spawn melee weapons. For instance, in one of my matches, I played on a floating map made of block platforms fixed in the sky. The only weapon available was a baseball bat, so I had to carefully jump from block to block while fighting. Any fall meant instant death.

Ad

In another match, there was a map set in a narrow, dark hallway – it featured a powerful one-shot weapon. It felt like a gamble, as whoever grabbed it first had the upper hand. The experience was frustrating at times, but also thrilling.

If you're wondering how the game works, here's a brief description. In each map, if you're playing either 1v1 or 2v2, you must eliminate the enemy team twice to win that map. Each map win counts as a round, and the first team to win four rounds, each played on a different map, wins the match.

Ad

The game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, with around 10,820 ratings. According to SteamCharts, its popularity is steadily growing. Over the past 30 days alone, the player base saw a 46% increase, peaking at 2,156 players with an average of 508 daily players.

STRAFTAT is perfect for LAN parties or private matches with friends. Its fast-paced combat and variety make it a great time-sink that never feels monotonous. If you’re looking for an addictive, high-movement shooter, this one’s worth diving into.

Ad

Also read: Shadow Labyrinth review: The Dark Souls of Pac-Man games

Check out our other articles from Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications