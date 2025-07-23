New FPS game has over 300 maps, and it's free to play

A new FPS game, featuring over 300 maps, has recently started gaining traction within the community. STRAFTAT is a fast-paced free-to-play 1v1/2v2 first-person shooter where you begin each match barehanded and eventually collect weapons that spawn at specific points on every map. The objective is straightforward: eliminate the enemy team and win four rounds to win the match.STRAFTAT is steadily gaining traction, recently going viral and attracting a modest but growing playerbase. This article covers everything from its core gameplay and map variety to personal experiences and its rising Steam rating.Developed by two brothers, this 300-map FPS might be the best shooter you’ve never heard ofNew 300-map FPS game STRAFTAT is developed by two brothers and published under the name Lemaitre Bros. As soon as you start playing, the interface is simple with no complicated menus or confusing settings. At first glance, you may wonder if the game is worth trying.Don’t let the modest graphics fool you. Once you start playing, STRAFTAT can be addictive. It has a nostalgic charm, offering fast-paced, intense gameplay with options to slide and wall jump.You can use guns, melee weapons, or throwables during matches – everything feels smooth and responsive. Various weapons are accessible in a match – the maps spawn some in specific areas. Pick one up and jump straight into the action.Moreover, with 300 maps, the experience is not repetitive. Every round feels fresh. However, some maps only spawn melee weapons. For instance, in one of my matches, I played on a floating map made of block platforms fixed in the sky. The only weapon available was a baseball bat, so I had to carefully jump from block to block while fighting. Any fall meant instant death.In another match, there was a map set in a narrow, dark hallway – it featured a powerful one-shot weapon. It felt like a gamble, as whoever grabbed it first had the upper hand. The experience was frustrating at times, but also thrilling.If you're wondering how the game works, here's a brief description. In each map, if you're playing either 1v1 or 2v2, you must eliminate the enemy team twice to win that map. Each map win counts as a round, and the first team to win four rounds, each played on a different map, wins the match.The game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, with around 10,820 ratings. According to SteamCharts, its popularity is steadily growing. Over the past 30 days alone, the player base saw a 46% increase, peaking at 2,156 players with an average of 508 daily players.STRAFTAT is perfect for LAN parties or private matches with friends. Its fast-paced combat and variety make it a great time-sink that never feels monotonous. If you’re looking for an addictive, high-movement shooter, this one’s worth diving into.Also read: Shadow Labyrinth review: The Dark Souls of Pac-Man gamesCheck out our other articles from Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section:Time until Phrolova releases in Wuthering WavesEA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutionsBattlefield 6 reveal trailer countdown: Where to watch and start time for all regions