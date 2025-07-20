  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Killing Floor 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Killing Floor 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

By Adith Pramod
Published Jul 20, 2025 11:33 GMT
Killing Floor 3 system requirements (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
We explore the system requirements for Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is an upcoming co-op first-person shooter that features action and horror elements. It is set to release on July 24, 2025, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Being an intense zombie shooter, it features rich visuals with plenty of action and gore.

Ad

However, before getting the game, it is recommended to check the system requirements to make sure it runs on your setup. On that note, this article provides the minimum and recommended requirements to run it on your PC.

What are the system requirements for Killing Floor 3?

Killing Floor 3 is a moderately demanding first-person shooter (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
Killing Floor 3 is a moderately demanding first-person shooter (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is not the most demanding title. You need at least the GTX 1060, which comes in 3 GB and 6 GB VRAM configurations. However, the recommended card for the game is the RTX 3060 or the Radeon RX 6750 XT, which comes with up to 12 GB VRAM. It's also not very CPU-intensive, and runs comfortably on older gen models too.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the system requirements for the game:

Minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)

Recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 11
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)
Ad

The game should run smoothly on a mid-range setup with the right CPU and GPU. While it isn't too taxing on the hardware, we recommend meeting at least the minimum requirement.

Also read: Killing Floor 3 preview: A carnival of gore and chaos

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications