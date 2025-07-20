Killing Floor 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Killing Floor 3 is an upcoming co-op first-person shooter that features action and horror elements. It is set to release on July 24, 2025, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Being an intense zombie shooter, it features rich visuals with plenty of action and gore.

Ad

However, before getting the game, it is recommended to check the system requirements to make sure it runs on your setup. On that note, this article provides the minimum and recommended requirements to run it on your PC.

What are the system requirements for Killing Floor 3?

Killing Floor 3 is a moderately demanding first-person shooter (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is not the most demanding title. You need at least the GTX 1060, which comes in 3 GB and 6 GB VRAM configurations. However, the recommended card for the game is the RTX 3060 or the Radeon RX 6750 XT, which comes with up to 12 GB VRAM. It's also not very CPU-intensive, and runs comfortably on older gen models too.

Ad

Trending

Here are the system requirements for the game:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)

Ad

The game should run smoothly on a mid-range setup with the right CPU and GPU. While it isn't too taxing on the hardware, we recommend meeting at least the minimum requirement.

Also read: Killing Floor 3 preview: A carnival of gore and chaos

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More