Killing Floor 3 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Killing Floor 3 is an upcoming co-op first-person shooter that features action and horror elements. It is set to release on July 24, 2025, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Being an intense zombie shooter, it features rich visuals with plenty of action and gore.
However, before getting the game, it is recommended to check the system requirements to make sure it runs on your setup. On that note, this article provides the minimum and recommended requirements to run it on your PC.
What are the system requirements for Killing Floor 3?
Killing Floor 3 is not the most demanding title. You need at least the GTX 1060, which comes in 3 GB and 6 GB VRAM configurations. However, the recommended card for the game is the RTX 3060 or the Radeon RX 6750 XT, which comes with up to 12 GB VRAM. It's also not very CPU-intensive, and runs comfortably on older gen models too.
Here are the system requirements for the game:
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 11
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)
The game should run smoothly on a mid-range setup with the right CPU and GPU. While it isn't too taxing on the hardware, we recommend meeting at least the minimum requirement.
Also read: Killing Floor 3 preview: A carnival of gore and chaos
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- Can you play Killing Floor 3 as a newcomer to the series?
- Top 5 upcoming FPS games in 2025
- 7 most anticipated FPS games set to release in 2025