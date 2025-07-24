Killing Floor 3 achievements list: How to get all of them

Killing Floor 3 is out now, and the release seems to be going really well so far. Tens of thousands of players logged in during the very first hour of the launch, and the game is already pulling impressive numbers on Steam. With all the hype around it, many players might be trying to unlock every achievement as quickly as possible to stand out.
On that note, here are all the achievements available in Killing Floor 3, along with how to unlock them.
List of achievements in Killing Floor 3
Currently, there are 33 achievements in Killing Floor 3, and most of them are fairly easy to complete in both solo and co-op modes. However, getting a 100% completion could take several hours, especially if you’re playing on a higher difficulty level.
Interestingly, the number of achievements in the new title by Tripwire Interactive is significantly lower than its predecessor, Killing Floor 2, which had over 300 achievements to unlock.
Here's the official list of achievements on the game's Steam page:
- Break the Story: Complete a Story Assignment.
- Custom Made: Customize a Weapon.
- Armor-Bearer: Unlock an Armor Locker.
- Survivor Mentality: Survive a Multiplayer Survival Match.
- Zip It Up: Activate a Zipline.
- Skill Shift: Upgrade a Perk Skill.
- Game, Set, Match: Complete a Multiplayer Survival Match.
- Turret Captain: Activate a Turret.
- Designated Revivor: Revive a Downed Teammate.
- Scrake, Rattle and Roll: Execute a Scrake.
- Noble Blood: Defeat a Queen Crawler (Normal).
- Stabbing Pain: Defeat an Impaler (Normal).
- Tendril Twister: Defeat the Chimera (Normal).
- Pound of Flesh: Execute a Fleshpound.
- In Mod We Trust: Craft a Weapon Mod.
- Tool Pusher: Use Multitool to Unlock an Item.
- Healing Touch: Heal Teammates for 500 HP.
- Spread the Wealth: Give 500 Dosh..
- High Five: Reach Level 5 with Any Perk.
- Maximum Potential: Upgrade a Perk Skill to the Max Tier.
- Fifteen and Counting: Reach Level 15 with any Perk.
- Sharp Instincts: Defeat an Impaler (Hard).
- Smooth Upgrader: Upgrade a Weapon Mod.
- Weekly Warrior: Survive a Weekly Operation.
- Royal Flush: Defeat a Queen Crawler (Hard).
- Shellshocker: Defeat the Chimera (Hard).
- Maximalist: Upgrade a Weapon Mod to the Max Tier.
- Survive Another Day: Survive 10 Multiplayer Survival Matches.
- Thirty is Something: Reach Level 30 with any Perk.
- A Cut Above: Defeat an Impaler (Hell on Earth difficulty level).
- Survival of the Fittest: Survive 25 Multiplayer Survival Matches.
- Chimerical Cure: Defeat the Chimera (Hell on Earth difficulty level).
- Reign Supreme: Defeat a Queen Crawler (Hell on Earth difficulty level).
Although most of the challenges can be completed in solo mode, it is highly recommended to play the game with your friends in co-op, especially if you are attempting to complete the Hell on Earth difficulty quests.
As of July 24, 2025, the first day of the game's launch, only 0.2% of players were able to earn the following achievements: Reign Supreme, Chimerical Cure, Survival of the Fittest, and A Cut Above. All four are quite difficult and can only be completed on the Hell on Earth difficulty level.
That’s everything you need to know about the achievements in Killing Floor 3. The developers could add more achievements in future DLCs and updates.
