Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition: Price, what's included, and more

Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition is one of the three versions up for sale on platforms like Steam, Epic Games, and more. It is the highest tier among all the available editions and offers a good chunk of lucrative rewards that may entice fans of the franchise to spend some extra bucks. After the game's release on July 24, 2025, the first thought in the minds of interested gamers is whether spending extra over the base edition is worth it.

In this article, we shall go over everything that Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition has to offer, its price, and whether purchasing it is worth it.

Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition and its contents

Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition is the highest tier for the third title in this franchise by Tripwire Interactive. It offers the most rewards, and at a price that may deter some potential gamers who already dislike the current trend of AAA game price tags.

Here is everything that the Elite Nightfall Edition offers (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Here is everything included in Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition:

“ Shadow Agent ” Specialist Skin bundle

” Specialist Skin bundle “ Shadow Agent ” Weapon Skin bundle

” Weapon Skin bundle Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (this includes 4 Supply Passes)

3000 Creds currency

In addition to these, there are a few pre-order bonuses as well:

" Flatliner " Weapon Skin Set

" Weapon Skin Set Fear the Reaper Weapon Trinket

Weapon Trinket A Special Action Force Player Card cosmetic

Do note that these pre-order bonuses are available regardless of the game edition. They only require gamers to purchase the title before its release.

Price of Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition, and is it worth it?

The highest edition of Killing Floor 3 comes at a price of $79.99. Compared to this, the base and deluxe editions come at the prices of $39.99 and $59.99, respectively.

All Killing Floor 3 editions available for purchase (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

For the benefits that the Elite Nightfall Edition offers, the price tag does seem a bit hefty, even though it includes premium currency as well as four Supply Passes. Gamers who are not interested in the extra bonuses can just go for the base edition and acquire extra currency or season passes later down the line.

However, players who have already planned on grinding Killing Floor 3 dedicatedly can surely use a head start; if so, the Elite Nightfall Edition is the perfect entry point.

