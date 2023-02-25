Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1060

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 is a budget GPU launched in 2016 for quality performance in gaming. Since then, games like Sons of the Forest and GPU technology have progressed. Being one of the old releases, the GTX 1060 might not be as powerful as it used to be for its time, but it still performs satisfactorily for the latest AAA titles today.

Sons of the Forest is a new AAA release by Endnight Games, taking the survival game genre by storm. The minimum system requirement for this game does mention the GTX 1060 (3 GB), but given the heavy resources of the open world, running the game on this GPU might not be a smooth experience for players. However, most stutters and lags can be managed with proper settings.

Thus, one will need to mess with the game's graphics settings a bit to get good performance out of the GTX 1060, and here's how to do it.

Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1060 for quality visuals and high framerates

The GeForce GTX 1060 will run Sons of the Forest on your system but with minor system lags. The 6 GB variant is always preferable over the 3 GB model because most AAA games go heavy on the VRAM.

The game is still in its developmental stage, even with early access. The developers are planning to optimize gaming alongside players by providing early access. We hope to see further modifications and driver updates upon its full-fledged release.

Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 at the highest visual quality

Visuals in these titles take from heavy graphics resources to render the vast environment of the survival title. Using every setting doesn't necessarily mean the best output. However, focusing on visuals means considerable drops in the framerate, even more so for this GPU.

However, if you want to enjoy the captivating world-building of the game, here are the settings you can try for the best visuals in Sons of the Forest:

Display

Resolution: Native resolution

Native resolution Fullscreen: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSYNC: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Draw Distance: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Textures: On

On Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Clouds: Medium

Medium Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax Distance: High

High Billboard Quality: High

High Texture Resolution: Full

Features

Anti Aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic Resolution: TAAU

TAAU Dynamic Resolution Target: 60

60 Bloom: On

On Screen Space Reflection: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Micro Shadowing: On

On Contact Shadowing: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Style

Film Grain: Off

Off Color Grade: Default

Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 at the higher framerates

This graphics setting is for players who prioritize higher framerates over the game's visual quality. Survival games thrive on attractive landscapes and fast-paced action equally. Thus, obtaining a balance between the two can be challenging at times.

The following settings are an example that can produce satisfactory visuals along with high framerates for Son of the Forest on this GPU:

Display

Resolution: Native resolution

Native resolution Fullscreen: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSYNC: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Draw Distance: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Textures: Off

Off Shadow Quality: Low

Low Clouds: Low

Low Grass: Medium

Medium Water: Medium

Medium Parallax Distance: Medium

Medium Billboard Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Resolution: Full

Features

Anti Aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic Resolution: FSR

FSR Dynamic Resolution Target: Balanced

Balanced Bloom: On

On Screen Space Reflection: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Micro Shadowing: Off

Off Contact Shadowing: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Style

Film Grain: Off

Off Color Grade: Default

The GeForce GTX 1060 is quite an outdated graphics card for this day and age. Nonetheless, it has shown good performance levels in demanding games. An average of 60-70 FPS can be seen under low and medium settings for Sons of the Forest.

Prioritizing visuals in gaming will always take a hit on the framerate and vice-versa, especially for the budget and mid-range cards. We see fewer problems in GPUs like RTX 2060 or RTX 2070. Thus, a little tweaking is often necessary to keep the performance levels in check.

