Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1060

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 is a budget GPU launched in 2016 for quality performance in gaming. Since then, games like Sons of the Forest and GPU technology have progressed. Being one of the old releases, the GTX 1060 might not be as powerful as it used to be for its time, but it still performs satisfactorily for the latest AAA titles today.
Sons of the Forest is a new AAA release by Endnight Games, taking the survival game genre by storm. The minimum system requirement for this game does mention the GTX 1060 (3 GB), but given the heavy resources of the open world, running the game on this GPU might not be a smooth experience for players. However, most stutters and lags can be managed with proper settings.
Thus, one will need to mess with the game's graphics settings a bit to get good performance out of the GTX 1060, and here's how to do it.
Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1060 for quality visuals and high framerates
The GeForce GTX 1060 will run Sons of the Forest on your system but with minor system lags. The 6 GB variant is always preferable over the 3 GB model because most AAA games go heavy on the VRAM.
The game is still in its developmental stage, even with early access. The developers are planning to optimize gaming alongside players by providing early access. We hope to see further modifications and driver updates upon its full-fledged release.
Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 at the highest visual quality
Visuals in these titles take from heavy graphics resources to render the vast environment of the survival title. Using every setting doesn't necessarily mean the best output. However, focusing on visuals means considerable drops in the framerate, even more so for this GPU.
However, if you want to enjoy the captivating world-building of the game, here are the settings you can try for the best visuals in Sons of the Forest:
Display
- Resolution: Native resolution
- Fullscreen: Exclusive Fullscreen
- VSYNC: Disabled
- Max FPS: Max
- Gamma: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Draw Distance: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic Textures: On
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Clouds: Medium
- Grass: High
- Water: High
- Parallax Distance: High
- Billboard Quality: High
- Texture Resolution: Full
Features
- Anti Aliasing: TAA
- Dynamic Resolution: TAAU
- Dynamic Resolution Target: 60
- Bloom: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Micro Shadowing: On
- Contact Shadowing: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
Style
- Film Grain: Off
- Color Grade: Default
Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 at the higher framerates
This graphics setting is for players who prioritize higher framerates over the game's visual quality. Survival games thrive on attractive landscapes and fast-paced action equally. Thus, obtaining a balance between the two can be challenging at times.
The following settings are an example that can produce satisfactory visuals along with high framerates for Son of the Forest on this GPU:
Display
- Resolution: Native resolution
- Fullscreen: Exclusive Fullscreen
- VSYNC: Disabled
- Max FPS: Max
- Gamma: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Graphics
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Draw Distance: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic Textures: Off
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Clouds: Low
- Grass: Medium
- Water: Medium
- Parallax Distance: Medium
- Billboard Quality: Medium
- Texture Resolution: Full
Features
- Anti Aliasing: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution: FSR
- Dynamic Resolution Target: Balanced
- Bloom: On
- Screen Space Reflection: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Micro Shadowing: Off
- Contact Shadowing: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Style
- Film Grain: Off
- Color Grade: Default
The GeForce GTX 1060 is quite an outdated graphics card for this day and age. Nonetheless, it has shown good performance levels in demanding games. An average of 60-70 FPS can be seen under low and medium settings for Sons of the Forest.
Prioritizing visuals in gaming will always take a hit on the framerate and vice-versa, especially for the budget and mid-range cards. We see fewer problems in GPUs like RTX 2060 or RTX 2070. Thus, a little tweaking is often necessary to keep the performance levels in check.