Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super were launched as mid-range performance-segment cards in the Turing lineup. They are among the most popular GPUs on the market even three years after they were introduced.
The cards pack enough horsepower to handle most AAA games in 1080p without major performance issues. Armed with some temporary upscaling, they can hit playable framerates in the latest titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of the Forest.
Like most AAA games, the latest survival horror entry from Endnight packs impeccable visual fidelity and a bunch of graphics settings. Thus, fine-tuning the best options can be a bit intimidating. In this guide, we will include the best combinations for the 2060 and 2060 Super.
The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super can manage decent framerates in Sons of the Forest
The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are fairly capable video cards. Although they are much slower than their Ampere equivalents, the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, they can easily go head-to-head with the RX 6600 and RTX 3050, and even beat the entry-level options from this generation.
Thus, it is no surprise that many are still gaming on the cards even today. The GPUs can hit playable framerates in the latest video games.
Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 2060
With the following settings applied, players can get about 45-50 FPS in Sons of the Forest:
Display
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Max FPS: Max
- Gamma: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Graphics
- Quality preset: Custom
- Draw distance: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Fog quality: High
- Anisotropic textures: On
- Shadow quality: High
- Clouds: High
- Grass: High
- Water: High
- Parallax distance: High
- Billboard quality: High
- Texture resolution: Full
Features
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Dynamic resolution: DLSS
- Dynamic resolution target: Balanced
- Bloom: On
- Screen space resolution: On
- Motion blur: Off
- Micro shadowing: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Chromatic aberration: Off
Style
- Film grain: Off
- Color grade: Default
Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
A mixture of high and ultra settings works well with the RTX 2060 Super. The best settings are listed below:
Display
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Max FPS: Max
- Gamma: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Graphics
- Quality preset: Custom
- Draw distance: Ultra
- Ambient occlusion: Ultra
- Fog quality: High
- Anisotropic textures: On
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Clouds: High
- Grass: High
- Water: High
- Parallax distance: High
- Billboard quality: High
- Texture resolution: Full
Features
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Dynamic resolution: DLSS
- Dynamic resolution target: Quality
- Bloom: On
- Screen space resolution: On
- Motion blur: Off
- Micro shadowing: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Chromatic aberration: Off
Style
- Film grain: Off
- Color grade: Default
Overall, the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are quite relevant cards for gaming in 2023. Despite their age, the GPUs can manage quite playable framerates in most modern games like Hogwarts Legacy and Atomic Heart.
Survival games are generally a bit difficult to run because of their expansive nature. However, Sons of the Forest has been optimized quite well. Players with the Turing-based 60-class GPUs need not worry about performance hiccups.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.