Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super were launched as mid-range performance-segment cards in the Turing lineup. They are among the most popular GPUs on the market even three years after they were introduced.

The cards pack enough horsepower to handle most AAA games in 1080p without major performance issues. Armed with some temporary upscaling, they can hit playable framerates in the latest titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of the Forest.

Like most AAA games, the latest survival horror entry from Endnight packs impeccable visual fidelity and a bunch of graphics settings. Thus, fine-tuning the best options can be a bit intimidating. In this guide, we will include the best combinations for the 2060 and 2060 Super.

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super can manage decent framerates in Sons of the Forest

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are fairly capable video cards. Although they are much slower than their Ampere equivalents, the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, they can easily go head-to-head with the RX 6600 and RTX 3050, and even beat the entry-level options from this generation.

Thus, it is no surprise that many are still gaming on the cards even today. The GPUs can hit playable framerates in the latest video games.

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 2060

With the following settings applied, players can get about 45-50 FPS in Sons of the Forest:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic resolution: DLSS

DLSS Dynamic resolution target: Balanced

Balanced Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

A mixture of high and ultra settings works well with the RTX 2060 Super. The best settings are listed below:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic resolution: DLSS

DLSS Dynamic resolution target: Quality

Quality Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Overall, the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are quite relevant cards for gaming in 2023. Despite their age, the GPUs can manage quite playable framerates in most modern games like Hogwarts Legacy and Atomic Heart.

Survival games are generally a bit difficult to run because of their expansive nature. However, Sons of the Forest has been optimized quite well. Players with the Turing-based 60-class GPUs need not worry about performance hiccups.

