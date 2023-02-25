Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

Sons of the Forest is a highly anticipated survival horror title. It is a sequel to The Forest.

The game occurs in a mysterious forest where players must survive hostile creatures and other dangers. It features stunning graphics that make its environment look both beautiful and terrifying.

To experience Sons of the Forest's full potential, having the right graphics settings is important, especially if you own an RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

The RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super are pretty high-end graphics cards capable of delivering smooth and immersive gameplay experiences. However, to get the most out of these cards, optimizing the graphics settings for the game is essential.

Sons of the Forest runs smoothly on the Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super

Sons of the Forest has been reported to run smoothly on Nvidia's RTX 2070 and 2070 Super graphics cards. Players can expect to experience the game's stunning visuals and atmospheric environments without lagging or stuttering.

With its advanced ray tracing technology, the RTX 2070 series delivers realistic lighting and shadow effects that enhance Sons of the Forest's overall immersion. The optimized performance of the game on these graphics cards allows for seamless gameplay. It ensures that players fully immerse themselves in this terrifying and exciting survival horror game without any technical hiccups.

Best graphics settings to run Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 2070

Display

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Minimum system requirements for playing the game

Here are the minimum system requirements to play the game:

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x

: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended system requirements for playing the game

Here are the recommended system requirements to play the game:

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i7-8700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600x

: Intel Core i7-8700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600x Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

Conclusion

In conclusion, optimizing graphics settings in Sons of the Forest can greatly enhance your gaming experience on an RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super. By balancing visual quality and performance, players can achieve smooth gameplay while enjoying stunning visuals.

The recommended settings include turning off motion blur and depth of field as well as adjusting anti-aliasing and texture quality to personal preference. However, it's important to note that individual hardware configurations and personal preferences may vary, so experimenting with different settings is key.

With the right balance of graphics settings, players can immerse themselves in the hauntingly beautiful world of Sons of the Forest.

