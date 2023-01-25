Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 4080

Forspoken is one of the most awaited titles of 2023. The game is finally out, and gamers with an RTX 4080 or 4090 can max out the game to enjoy maximum visual fidelity.

The title has been released on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Thus, it is tailored to utilize most ninth-generation consoles and the latest gaming hardware. This is evident from the recommended hardware for Forspoken list and RTX 3070 for 1080p.

The developers have bundled the game with multiple customization options to enable gamers to enjoy the game according to their choice. However, the sheer number of settings can be overwhelming for most gamers.

The RTX 4080 can easily handle Forspoken without frame drops

The RTX 4080 is much slower than the 4090. But it easily beats the last-gen flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti, by a considerable margin. The card has been forged for 4K gaming.

Many gamers have reported that Forpsoken is poorly optimized. However, the RTX 40 series video cards are much more potent than any gaming GPU. Thus, it is no wonder that it plays Forspoken without hiccups.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 4080 at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High.

High. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On.

: On. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The above settings will easily play the game at over 60 FPS in 2160p. However, gamers with high refresh rate displays might want to fine-tune their settings to obtain over 120 FPS.

Interestingly, players won't have to compromise much on visual quality to achieve such high framerates. The best settings for 4K 120 FPS gameplay are listed below:

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 4080 at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Balanced.

Balanced. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High.

High. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On.

: On. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The RTX 4080 is one of the most powerful graphics cards money can buy today. Thus, it is no wonder the card can max out Forspoken without significant hiccups.

Although the card has to rely on temporal upscaling, DLSS has gotten so good that gamers will hardly notice any difference compared to native resolution.

