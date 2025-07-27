With the release of the latest title from Tripwire Interactive, fans of the gory horde-shooter may be interested in a Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3. The KF franchise is known to feature some fun character classifications, and Killing Floor 3 doesn't disappoint in that department. The game features a total of six Specialists, each with their unique perks, and players can choose from these options when they are going in to hunt Zeds solo or in co-op multiplayer.

In this article, we have put together a Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3 that should shed some light on how the characters stack up against each other.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3 (solo and co-op)

There are a total of six Specialists across six Perks in Killing Floor 3. Categorizing them across four tiers — S (best), A (above average), B (average), and C (below Average) — will largely rely on the game mode in which they are being picked.

Here is the Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3 for solo players:

S: Nakata, Devlin

A: Imran, Foster

B: Luna

C: Obi

Here is the Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3 for co-op players:

S: Obi, Imran

A: Luna

B: Devlin, Nakata

C: Foster

Nakata ranks high in the Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

S-tier (solo play)

Nakata and Devlin are some of the stronger Specialists for solo play. The former excels at high mobility while having melee and ranged damage. Nakata is also the most skill-intensive unit thanks to his parries, making him a high-risk, high-reward Specialist.

Devlin, on the other hand, is a very strong Firebug Perk wielder who is capable of focusing on single or multiple targets and clearing out hordes easily while playing solo. However, she can be troublesome for teammates as she can make fights harder by enraging some Zeds.

Fighting Zeds with the Brimstone SMG (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

S-tier (co-op play)

Imran and Obi are some of the best team-based Specialists. The former is a fantastic member to have in your squad as someone who uses shotguns and can survive rough onslaughts. However, Imran lacks early-game impact, as fully utilizing his kit requires players to unlock some upgrades first.

Obi is another essential team member, as he can keep an entire squad alive thanks to being a Medic Perk wielder. He also comes with crowd control options that can help funnel Zeds for his team. That said, as a Medic, he suffers from low self-sustain, making this Specialist very team-reliant.

You can apply the Shock status with weapons (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

A-, B-, and C-tier (solo/co-op play)

Foster and Luna are rarely the first picks in solo or co-op play, but they perform well above average in favorable situations. The former is the best beginner Specialist in the game, one who can pull their weight. He is also versatile as a Commando. While he has no exceptional survivability or damage options, Foster is capable enough to make his way through Zeds.

Luna, on the other hand, is a Specialist capable of dishing out a ton of damage at long ranges, but she lacks lethality at point-blank range. She thrives in ranged combat, with her high skill ceiling requiring players to be good with their aiming. Alongside this, positioning is also crucial for Luna to survive.

Also read: Best beginner tips and tricks for Killing Floor 3

More on choosing a Specialist in Killing Floor 3

When picking a Specialist to play in Killing Floor 3, make sure to go through each Perk, Specialist, and their gameplay styles. Also, take the game mode into account, since the viability of a Specialist does rely on the mode they are being used in.

Foster is the best one to start with, as he is a jack-of-all-trades. On the other hand, if mastering classes is your foremost intention, then taking the time to grind levels for Luna or Nakata can also be rewarding in its own way.

This concludes our Specialist tier list for Killing Floor 3.

