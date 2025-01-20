Those interested in trying out the latest weapons in Season Starfall can take a look at the best SR9 build in Delta Force. This weapon belongs to the Marksman Rifle category and boasts a semi-automatic mode of operation. It is one of three new weapons added this season that players can level up and dominate the battlefield with.

This Marksman Rifle can be unlocked by challenge missions found in the Armory tab in the Main Menu. There are three sets of challenges that must be completed, following which every player will get access to the SR9. This weapon boasts base stats of 35 Damage, 90m Range, 45 Control, 43 Handling, 57 Stability, and 31 Accuracy.

In this article, we shall look at the best SR9 build in Delta Force that will allow players to dominate long-range battles in the latest Season Starfall.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinions.

Best SR9 build in Delta Force Season Starfall

Challenges required to unlock SR9 in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This loadout focuses on long-range engagements with low visual recoil and a decently high fire rate. It allows players to outgun snipers by firing more bullets than a bolt-action sniper rifle. One downside to this loadout is its high ADS time, which will not present any major issues for a patient marksman.

Optic : Recon 1.5/5 Adjustable Scope

: Recon 1.5/5 Adjustable Scope Killflash : Honeycomb Killflash

: Honeycomb Killflash Barrel : G3 Platform Marksman Barrel Combo

: G3 Platform Marksman Barrel Combo Left Patch : DD Python Handguard Panel

: DD Python Handguard Panel Right Patch : DD Python Handguard Panel

: DD Python Handguard Panel Muzzle : Silent Suppressor

: Silent Suppressor Foregrip : Resonant MKII Foregrip

: Resonant MKII Foregrip Mag : G3 30-Round Mag

: G3 30-Round Mag Mag Mount : Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist (Black)

: Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist (Black) Trigger: PSG-1 Precision Trigger

The loadout code for this SR9 build is:

SR9 Marksman Rifle-Warfare-6F3CA0C09B793ILS11ON5

Copy this entire code and import it into the loadout section of the gun after maxing out the weapon at level 65. This will allow you to equip the best SR9 build in Delta Force for marksmanship.

How do these attachments affect the SR9?

Stats for this SR9 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The list given below evaluates how these specific attachments affect the best SR9 build in Delta Force:

The Recon 1.5/5 Adjustable Scope offers a stable and clean field of vision through the scope. This scope also allows players to toggle between a 1.5x and a 5x magnification for better visibility in different scenarios.

offers a stable and clean field of vision through the scope. This scope also allows players to toggle between a 1.5x and a 5x magnification for better visibility in different scenarios. The Honeycomb Killflash helps players by reducing scope glint visibility for targets you are aiming at by a significant amount.

helps players by reducing scope glint visibility for targets you are aiming at by a significant amount. The G3 Platform Marksman Barrel Combo offers the highest Range and Muzzle velocity along with added bonuses like improved control and stability especially in single-fire mode.

offers the highest Range and Muzzle velocity along with added bonuses like improved control and stability especially in single-fire mode. The Silent Suppressor is a really effective muzzle attachment thanks to the massive improvements it provides to Range and Muzzle Velocity, gunshot suppression, minimap exposure, control, and stability in single-fire modes.

is a really effective muzzle attachment thanks to the massive improvements it provides to Range and Muzzle Velocity, gunshot suppression, minimap exposure, control, and stability in single-fire modes. The Resonant MKII Foregrip improves weapon control and handling while very slightly reducing the stability.

improves weapon control and handling while very slightly reducing the stability. The G3 30-Round Mag ensures players have ample ammunition in a single magazine while taking multiple gunfights in dire situations.

ensures players have ample ammunition in a single magazine while taking multiple gunfights in dire situations. Lastly, the PSG-1 Precision Trigger offers a huge boost to the fire rate at the cost of stability which ensures this marksman rifle can go head-to-head with bolt action sniper rifles with ease.

