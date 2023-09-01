5 best Starfield classes for beginners

Starfield has a wide variety of class selections you can play across in this title. However, not all of them are really a good idea as your first choice if you’re new to this style of game. Ultimately, you should play whatever background suits you the most, but we’re going to look at a set of beginner backgrounds worth playing. They offer useful beginning skills, and would also be fun to roleplay as.

All the classes in Starfield can be fun, depending on what you want to do, but these will also offer a strong start to the actual gameplay. A few classes almost made this list as well, such as the Industrialist and the Gangster.

In particular, the Gangster has solid melee, shotgun certification, and theft. They may not be a great beginner pick, but they are fun to play.

Five best classes for beginning Starfield players

5) Combat Medic

Baseline skills: Pistol Certification, Medicine, Wellness

Combat Medic is easily one of my favorite class options in Starfield. It’s fun to roleplay as that kind of character, and they also have starting skills that serve you well throughout the game. As the first weapon you’re likely to come across is a pistol, you have immediate 10% extra damage.

On top of that, you also heal faster with medkits and similar items. You’re also tankier, thanks to the increased health of Wellness. You’re solid in a fight and heal faster than normal. What’s not to like?

4) Space Scoundrel

Baseline skills: Pistol Certification, Piloting, Persuasion

Another Pistol Certification class, Space Scoundrel, is the background for anyone who wanted to be Han Solo as a kid. A smooth talker (Persuasion), they can get out of trouble easily, and you can use ship thrusters right out of the gate, thanks to Piloting. You can get places faster and get away from trouble just as fast.

Space Scoundrel might also be the coolest pick in Starfield, on top of one of the best picks in the game. You just can’t go wrong with it.

3) Cyber Runner

Baseline skills: Stealth, Security, Theft

Not everyone wants to be dependable or a cool, rakish scoundrel. Instead, why not be a sneaky, conniving survivor? Cyber Runner is the proto-typical Rogue character. They can pick locks, steal from other people, and can also take advantage of the Stealth Meter.

It’s harder to detect you when you’re in stealth, and you can use Suppressed Weapons for more sneak attack damage. If you want to take your time and sneak your way across Starfield, Cyber Runner is one of the best classes to do it with.

2) Soldier

Baseline skills: Fitness, Ballistics, Boost Pack Training

Sometimes, you simply have to follow orders. Soldiers excel at two things: Doing what they’re told, and killing whatever species is in front of them. Fitness gives them more oxygen than normal, and Ballistics adds more damage to your Ballistic weapons - so standard firearms.

You also get a Boost Pack, essentially giving you a jetpack like Boba Fett. This helps you get where you’re going just a bit faster in Starfield. If you prefer well-rounded classes, Soldier is worth playing without a doubt.

1) Diplomat

Baseline skills: Persuasion, Commerce, Wellness

Personally, Diplomat is my favorite way to play almost any game like Starfield. It helps that this class is loaded for bear with useful skills. Persuasion can get you out of a wide array of sticky situations - whether you put yourself there or not. On top of that, they’re the only background to get Commerce at the start of the game.

Commerce lets you buy items for less, and sell them for more. It’s easily one of the best skills in the game for that reason alone. You also have Wellness, which increases your maximum health. You may lack useful combat skills, but you can snag a weapon proficiency as you go. It's easily one of the best classes in the game.

Starfield’s backgrounds are all very interesting, but these will serve almost any beginner player well. The game launches on September 5, 2023, but is already available in Early Access for those who pre-ordered Bethesda’s latest epic RPG. If you want to see some features in this upcoming game, this list will help you out.