Starfield is Bethesda Game Studio’s flagship title for 2023. Set in a distant futuristic universe, it arrives as a new IP for the renowned developer - the first in 29 years. Like any good RPG, the game features robust customization for both its ships and player characters. This naturally extends into naming your protagonist, which can be quite the pickle. After all, choosing a unique username will set your character apart from the abundant NPCs present in the game.

Fret not, for this article will detail 100 such names players can use during their journey across the stars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The best 100 names to use in Starfield

Readers can refer to the following list for the 100 best character names to use in their save game. This list is in no particular order and contains bonus references to pop culture icons, scientific figures, and science fiction classics. The list is as follows:

Aldrin

Lightyear

Elrin

Draex

Braxton

Buzz

Easton

Asimov

Curie

Kohnor

Catalea

Cassana

Soniya

Kingston

Evelyn

Claude

Fujikawa

Kara

Makenna

Victr

Gav

Elliat

Abgale

Aevangelina

Tamira

Jacquine

Orlan

Roland

Jaime

Courtney

Andromeda

Callisto

Sirius

Orion

Phoebe

Pandora

Vega

Alioth

Apollo

Cielo

Elio

Galileo

Oberon

Regulus

Sol

Titan

Zenith

Aerglo

Jericho

Deimos

Titania

Bianca

Luna

Bellatrix

Charon

Gaia

Cassiopeia

Nova

Estella

Europa

Juno

Polaris

Zaniah

Artemis

Halo

Halley

Cosmo

Maia

Neoma

Horus

Khonsu

Ouranos

Pollux

Izar

Vesper

Jaci

Nox

Terra

Qamar

Nuada

Pluto

Ra

Altair

Hoku

Holmes

Neptune

Phoenix

Wolf

Alpha

Ripley

Rey

Anakin

Ender

Martha

Connor

Kirk

Lyra

Anastasia

Mulder

Padme

Emmet

Keep in mind that this list is in no way an ideal representation of space-themed names. Players can also choose to combine or draw inspiration from the above names if required.

Does the player name have any impact on the campaign of Starfield?

No, the player name carries no weight to the story of Starfield. While players do have access to an extensive customization menu that offers incredible options to alter both appearance and voice, the name is, unfortunately, an afterthought.

Starfield is an action-adventure RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, first revealed during E3 2018. It will be officially released on September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. That said, owners of the Premium Edition already have early access to the title.

Having received overall solid reviews, both fans and critics lauded the title for its detailed worlds and story. Criticism was drawn, however, to the glaring technical issues in its current build.