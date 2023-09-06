Best Starfield ships inspired by pop culture: Millenium Falcon, USS Enterprise, and more

Starfield's ship creation and customization are being lauded by the gaming community. The game has so far been accessible to only those who have chosen to opt for the Premium Edition, but more players will be able to join starting September 6 when the Standard and Xbox Game Pass versions go live. With over 230,000 concurrent players on Steam alone, the community has showcased their creativity with interesting ship designs.

Many have taken inspiration from pop culture and are using the vehicles in iconic movies and TV shows as source material. Star Wars and Star Trek are obvious choices, but even superheroes like Batman have had an impact. Here are some amazing Starfield ship designs that have been faithfully recreated from TV shows.

Best pop culture-themed Starfield ship designs

Star Wars is arguably the biggest name when it comes to sci-fi. Spread across multiple movies, series, comics, and more, the franchise has a variety of amazing ships. Some Starfield players have gone the extra mile while recreating them in Bethesda's latest adventure.

X-Wing Star Fighter - Star Wars

The X-Wing Star Fighter is extremely popular due to its design and its role in the multiple wars across the Star Wars universe. Thanks to Fudgiebrown, fans will be able to use it on their own space journeys.

Millenium Falcon - Star Wars

When it comes to ships in the Star Wars series, few names are as popular and recognizable as the Millennium Falcon. Thanks to Lando, Starfield players will be able to fly their own versions, and the user has also created a detailed guide noting down the steps you need to follow.

Razor Crest - Star Wars

If you are a fan of The Mandalorian, you can try your hand at creating the Razor Crest, which is captained by the bounty hunter himself.

The Enterprise - Star Trek

When it comes to space in pop culture, Star Trek has an established fan base spanning multiple decades. Fans of the franchise will want to build the Enterprise as soon as possible in Bethesda's space opera.

Batwing - Batman

Superheroes may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Starfield, but the Dark Knight's own personal flying machine has also been recreated by SpectreX Gaming. The same person has also recreated ships inspired by other video games like Halo and Mass Effect.

Since the game is still in its early stages, more innovative creations can be expected in the next few weeks. Sci-fi shows like The Expanse could provide further inspiration to people looking for design ideas.