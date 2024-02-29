The Support players are the unsung heroes of Super Earth. However, being an efficient Support player will require an optimal build in Helldivers 2. Most Weapons and Stratagems in the game are geared toward doing the most damage in some very fancy ways. Support players don't have a lot of need for this and require items that will allow them to aid their teammates in dominating the battlefield.

It doesn't have to be that way, though. Making the right Support build in Helldivers 2 will let you crush the enemies of democracy yourself when push comes to shove. If you're looking for something of the sort, here is our best Support build in Helldivers 2.

The best Support build in Helldivers 2

As mentioned above, our Support build in Helldivers 2 will allow you to aid your team in battle while also making you a force to be reckoned with. Here are our recommendations:

Primary Weapon: R-63 Diligence

R-63 Diligence Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact Armor: CM-09 Bonesnapper

CM-09 Bonesnapper Stratagems: Eagle 500KG Bomb, EMS Mortar Sentry, Anti-Material Rifle, Supply Pack

This loadout has been carefully selected to give you the best of both worlds. Let's look at how to get the most use out of this build in battle.

Deploying the best Support build in Helldivers 2

Now, since you're playing a support role, it would be best for you to stay further from the action. But this doesn't mean you don't get to be involved in the fight. Your Primary Weapon, the R-63 Diligence, is an excellent rifle and will allow you to deal devastating damage from long range.

There will be times when opponents close in on you; this is where the P-19 Redeemer comes in. Its high rate of fire and good damage numbers will allow you to chew through most enemies. Moreover, your Grenade, the G-16 Impact, can help you get yourself or your opponents out of a pinch since it can eliminate multiple enemies.

Your Armor, the CM-09 Bonesnapper, can save your life since it grants you extra stims in battle. The Stratagem picks are straightforward; using the Eagle 500KG Bomb will allow you to take out multiple enemies at once and gain ground. The Supply Pack is crucial because it lets you distribute ammo to your teammates.

The EMS Mortar Sentry will provide cover fire to you and your teams as it continues to bomb enemies. Finally, the Anti-Material Rifle will further increase your deadliness from long range.

