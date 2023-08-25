Best talents in Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum, a new first-person shooter game by Ascendant Studios, was finally released on August 22, 2023. This game revolves around wars between battlemages and an antagonist named Sandrakk in a magical world. Unlike any other traditional FPS games, in this game, you use magical powers instead of bullets. Immortals of Aveum also has multiple skills and talent trees that categorize the numerous magical powers available.

Keeping that in mind, this guide will go over some of the most promising and powerful talents in this game to help you decide the talents you should put your points into.

Siphon Shield, Impulse, Repel, and many other potent talents in Immortals of Aveum

Using Red and Green magic together as Jak (Image via Ascendant Studios)

In Immortals of Aveum, three different colors of magic are available, resembling weapons from traditional first-person shooter games. As Jak, you can mix and match all of them and make a unique build for yourself. The different types of magic include:

Blue Magic / Force Magic- These spells are long-range and very precise, resembling firing a sniper rifle.

Although all three colors of magic will damage enemies, you can also use them to do more things, like create shields and manipulate surroundings and the flow of gravity.

Blue Magic / Force Magic

Blue Talent tree in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

This type of magic is ideal for a defensive playstyle, which is excellent for preventing enemies from rushing you. The best talents from this tree include:

Perfect Block: Makes your shield invulnerable for one second after activation.

Makes your shield invulnerable for one second after activation. Hardened Shield: Increases the health of your Shield spell by 20%.

Increases the health of your Shield spell by 20%. Fast Shield: Increases your movement speed when using the Shield spell.

Increases your movement speed when using the Shield spell. Sharpshooter: Increases the Critical Hit damage of all of your attacks.

As this Talent tree primarily focuses on shields and has sniper-like targeting, keeping your distance from your enemy and aiming for their head is recommended.

Red Magic / Chaos Magic

Red Talent tree in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

In Immortals of Aveum, Red magic is ideal for an offensive playstyle as it allows you to unleash destructive spells to obliterate enemies in close combat. The best talents from this tree include:

Impulse: Decreases the reload time of all Sigils by 10%.

Decreases the reload time of all Sigils by 10%. Consuming Corrosion: Deals Corrosion damage over time to afflicted enemies.

Deals Corrosion damage over time to afflicted enemies. Exacted Corrosion: Increases the duration of Corrosion by three seconds.

Increases the duration of Corrosion by three seconds. Safeguard: Increases your armor by 15.

As these Talents focus on Corrosion damage, they can control an area at short range by dealing significant and continuous damage to enemies.

Green Magic / Life Magic

Green Talent tree in Immortals of Aveum (Image via Ascendant Studios)

If you want to become a self-healing speedster, this talent tree is the perfect pick for you. Green Magic revolves around quick movements and holding down enemies while constantly shredding them with damage. The best talents from this tree include:

Quickstep: Reduces the cooldown on Blink by 25%.

Reduces the cooldown on Blink by 25%. Greater Blink: Gain one additional Blink Charge.

Gain one additional Blink Charge. Siphon Shield : Upon getting hit, heals for 25% of the damage the shield takes.

: Upon getting hit, heals for 25% of the damage the shield takes. Mana Well: Passively regenerates a whole segment of Fury Mana.

Since Immortals of Aveum comes with various skills and talent trees, this opens up many opportunities for the players to make unique and synergistic builds according to their playstyle.

The talents mentioned above are some of the best ones to unlock in the early game. But if you've already unlocked some of them and want to build something new by changing them, you need to go to the character's Talents tab and use 10,000 gold to Respec all of your talents in Immortals of Aveum.