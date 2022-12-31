Best team comps for C6 Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara is often described as a character who truly shines once she's C6 in Genshin Impact. Her sixth Constellation is integral in making her a valuable support in certain team comps. For reference, she gains the following effect at C6:

"The Electro DMG of characters who have had their ATK increased by Tengu Juurai has its Crit DMG increased by 60%."

Increasing CRIT DMG for Electro characters by 60% is excellent. Unsurprisingly, that means C6 Kujou Sara's best team comps will always include at least one other Electro DPS character.

Ideal teammates for C6 Kujou Sara team comps in Genshin Impact

One good example that focuses on buffing Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of good team comps involving this tengu that are relevant to this discussion:

Bennett + Raiden Shogun + Kazuha

Bennett + Raiden Shogun + Beidou

Bennett + Raiden Shogun + Xiangling

Raiden Shogun + Eula + Diona

Keing + Bennett + Kazuha

Nahida + Yae Miko + Kokomi

Collei + Kuki Shinobu + Kazuha

Generally speaking, she's ideal as a support character often used alongside Raiden Shogun to buff the latter character's damage. Some players might prefer to give Kujou Sara a more DPS-oriented build since her C6 also buffs herself, but that depends on the account's weapons, artifacts, and her teammates' builds in Genshin Impact.

Rotation example

The above gameplay video shows a straightforward rotation with a team comp involving this character, Raiden Shogun, Bennett, and Kazuha. Here is an example of what to do with these characters:

Use Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill. Swap to Kazuha and do some Normal Attacks. Use Kazuha's Elemental Burst. Swap to Bennett and use his Elemental Skill. Swap to Kujou Sara and use her Elemental Burst. Swap to Raiden Shogun and use her Elemental Burst. Do some Normal Attacks with Raiden Shogun.

Other team comps will follow a similar process where Kujou Sara buffs her team with her Elemental Burst or Elemental Skill, depending on the player's current Energy. Raiden Shogun is by far her most popular teammate, primarily because she benefits from the CRIT DMG buff, and she can help with any high Energy Cost issues for the team in Genshin Impact.

Not to mention, both characters are often featured in the same banner, which makes building them together quite easy. If you managed to get the Raiden Shogun, chances are, you've got Kujou Sara too.

Raiden Shogun is by far the best Electro character to support given her abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don't have a Raiden Shogun, you need to settle with a different Electro character to buff. Beidou, Yae Miko, and Kuki Shinobu are other examples of Electro units that appreciate the CRIT DMG buff from Kujou Sara's C6 in Genshin Impact.

Future Electro characters who can greatly benefit from this C6 buff and aren't too picky about it just lasting for six seconds will also be viable candidates to include in a team comp with this tengu. This article was written when Genshin Impact 3.3 was the main version, but its contents should still be relevant for future updates.

