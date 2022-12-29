Genshin Impact 3.3 Ayato vs Raiden Shogun: Who offers better value for your Primogems?

Ayato and Raiden Shogun are two good characters that players can get in Genshin Impact 3.3. The only issue is that they feature on banners at the same time. Some players don't have the resources to get both units, which means they have to decide between the two characters.

Primogems aren't an easy currency to accumulate, so there has to be some thought put into this decision. This guide compares the strengths of both characters so you can decide which one better fits your interests in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Advantages of spending your Primogems on Ayato and Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 3.3

The two character banners in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The character banners for Ayato and Raiden Shogun will last until January 17, 2023. They have the same featured 4-star characters, so the only important distinction between the two Event Wishes is the featured 5-star character you want.

Azure Excursion features Kamisato Ayato, while Reign of Serenity features Raiden Shogun. You cannot get Raiden Shogun on Azure Excursion. Likewise, it's impossible to get Kamisato Ayato on Reign of Serenity.

F2P players who recently started or have lost their Primogems on a previous Event Wish should consider the following advantages of each character.

Ayato advantages in Genshin Impact 3.3

Some players will genuinely find him as the better choice of the two options (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick list of reasons to consider getting Ayato over Raiden Shogun:

Better suited for Normal Attack teams

His Elemental Burst buffs Normal Attack DMG, and it's a massive AOE

Excellent Hydro DMG

Easier to use

Has more flexibility regarding good artifact sets

You will have better Swords in your inventory than Polearms

Can cook and has a signature dish, two traits Raiden Shogun lacks

Generic things like wanting Constellations or his design aren't included here, but they do technically count. More importantly, the characters you currently have should influence your decision.

If you plan to build a Vaporize or Freeze team, you won't be able to do it with Raiden Shogun. However, you could do it with Ayato.

Raiden Shogun advantages in Genshin Impact 3.3

The Electro Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will find this character's banner favorable compared to Ayato for the following reasons:

Is the overall more useful character in the current metagame

A top-tier battery that can recharge Energy for your teammates

Can buff the team's Elemental Burst DMG

Excellent Electro DMG

More flexibility in team comps

You have better Polearms in your inventory than Swords

"The Catch" and its Refinement Materials are easy to get as a F2P player

Raiden Shogun's relevance in the metagame makes her a more popular character to use for general content, especially among F2P players.

Somebody who just started can build a simple Raiden National team with Bennett, Xingqiu, and Xiangling to clear most activities without much issue.

Raiden Shogun is the better choice

Both characters are solid options to consider in Genshin Impact 3.3. Neither of them is a bad investment for your Primogems.

However, Raiden Shogun is the better choice for the average player. She is more future-proof and is generally rated higher on tier lists.

It should also come as no surprise that Raiden Shogun has historically had some of the most successful banners in the game's history.

Poll : Which character do you prefer? Ayato Raiden Shogun 0 votes