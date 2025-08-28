Best teams for Augusta in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves’ Augusta has access to some of the best teammates, who can significantly improve her damage output, irrespective of the weapon she uses. Her compositions ideally include Resonators who can either buff her Heavy Attacks or elemental damage. Although she is an Electro DPS unit with self-shielding capabilities, you will still require a support unit to keep her alive throughout the combat.

This article discusses some of the best teams for Augusta in WuWa.

Best Augusta teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Augusta+ Phrolova+ Shorekeeper

The best teammates for Augusta at launch (Image via Kuro Games)

The best team for Augusta in Wuthering Waves contains Phrolova and Shorekeeper. This composition employs two DPS that must be swapped around to maximize their damage output.

Phrolova alone can batter enemies with her enhanced heavy attacks. She also controls the puppet Hecate to deal massive Havoc DMG to enemies. However, her outro skill is the reason why she is paired with Augusta in the first place. The ability essentially buffs the next Resonator’s Heavy Attack. This will aid Augusta in combat, considering heavy attacks are her primary source of damage.

As for Shorekeeper, she is a potent support unit who can provide healing, damage amplification, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG to allies.

It is worth noting that Iuno could dethrone Phorolova in Augusta’s teams. She will be released in the second phase of version 2.6.

2) Augusta+ Mortefi+ Verina

Mortefi and Verina create an accessible Augusta team (Image via Kuro Games)

An accessible team composition for Augusta includes Mortefi and Verina in Wuthering Waves. Here, Mortefi will take on the role of a sub-DPS capable of launching off-field attacks that inflict Fusion DMG on targets. His Outro Skill can further boost the next Resonator’s Heavy Attack DMG by 38%, which can help Augusta unleash her true potential.

Verina is a 5-star support unit from the standard banner. Hence, she is considered an accessible entity and a substitute for Shorekeeper. Verina does everything the other support unit can, but her abilities are toned down. She can only buff damage and provide some healing whenever required.

3) Augusta+ Yinlin+ Shorekeeper

An alternate premium team for Augusta will contain Yinlin and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Yinlin and Shorekeeper can be paired to create another premium Augusta team composition in Wuthering Waves. Yinlin has been a staple sub-DPS for Electro units, as she can buff their elemental damage. Being a hypercarry Electro DPS, Augusta can benefit from the buff.

Yinlin can also launch off-field attacks on enemies, increasing the overall damage output of a team. Use Shorekeeper to further buff both the characters in the composition.

