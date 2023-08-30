Best teams to beat Vivianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact

Vivianne of the Lake is a new Hydro Phantasm enemy in Genshin Impact and travelers can find it near the teleport waypoint, north of the Court of Fontaine. It has a record three million Max HP, making it one of the tankiest enemies in the game. Furthermore, its attacks are also extremely powerful and a direct hit can one-shot a character. Defeating it is certainly a challenging task, but not an impossible one.

Vivianne of the Lake is also one of eight local legends in Fontaine and players can unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement with the same name by defeating it. This article will list some teams that travelers can use to defeat the new enemy.

Genshin Impact: Best teams to defeat Vivianne of the Lake and hidden achievement

Vivianne of the Lake location (Image via HoYoverse)

To challenge Vivianne of the Lake, Genshin Impact players can teleport to the waypoint north of the Court of Fontaine and head slightly toward the northwest direction. Its exact location is also marked on the map above, so use that for reference. Defeating Vivianne of the Lake won't be an easy task for most players because it has a very high HP and extremely powerful attacks.

Here is a list of teams that can work against the local legend of Fontaine:

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Kazuha + Thoma

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yun Jin + Nahida

Nahida + Raiden Shogun + Kirara + Yae Miko

Baizhu + Fischl + Nahida + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Nahida + Raiden Shogun + Kirara

Itto + Albedo + Gorou + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Raiden Shogun + Kuki Shinobu + Zhongli

Since Vivianne of the Lake is a Hydro Elemental being, using Pyro, Dendro, Electro, and Geo would be most effective. Travelers can also use Cryo, but it won't be as effective as others since Vivianne is immune to the frozen reaction. Units like Hu Tao and Yoimiya, who excel in dealing single-target damage, are highly recommended. Since they are Pyro, it gives them an advantage over the enemy.

Deploying a team with Dendro and Electro characters is also a good option since they can easily trigger Hyperbloom reactions. In addition, carrying a good healer or someone with an extremely powerful shield like Zhongli is a must for players who have a hard time dodging enemy attacks.

On a related note, it is advised that Genshin Impact players build a proper shield bot Zhongli since Vivianne of the Lake's attacks are strong enough to break even his shield with only a couple of direct hits. Kirara and Layla are good alternatives for players who don't have the Geo Archon. However, dodging any incoming attack is still essential.

Vivianne of the Lake achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating Vivianne of the Lake will reward players with a hidden Genshin Impact achievement with the same name, which is worth five Primogems.