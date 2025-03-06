Selecting the best teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves will depend on how you want to play the Captain of the Troupe of Fools. He is one of the most flexible units in the game and can provide various buffs and utilities, as well as packs enough firepower to decimate enemies. Brant in Wuthering Waves offers a variety of playstyles that will come down to the Resonators you pair him with.

Ad

This article will explore some of the best teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves.

Top teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves

Before we dive into the team section, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. Ideally, your choice of weapon for Brant in Wuthering Waves will affect which characters to pair with him. You can either run him as a solo sustain unit, or pair him up with a strong healer like Verina or The Shorekeeper.

Ad

Trending

Brant's kit allows him to amplify Fusion damage, grant shields to allies, heal the team as well as buff Resonance Skills. This makes him extremely flexible.

Now let's dive into the best teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves.

1) Changli+ Shorekeeper+ Brant

Team 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The best team for Brant that you can find in Wuthering Waves consists of him, Changli, and the Shorekeeper. The Captain of the Troupe of Fools will act as a sub-DPS, who buffs Changli with his Resonance Skill and Fusion amplification, while Shorekeeper will take on the role of the main healer/ buffer.

Ad

Shorekeeper can buff the team's Crit Rate and Damage, while both Brant and Changli can buff each other's Fusion damage when you swap one off for the other. The additional utility that Brant brings to the table is the occasional healing and shields that will help you survive endgame content and cover up Shorekeeper's downtime.

2) Carlotta+ Brant+ Shorekeeper

Team 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

Another one of the better teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves will be with Carlotta and Shorekeeper. Previously, the Executor of the Montelli Family lacked any viable character to support her besides Zhezhi, but now with Brant finally making it to the game, you can pair both up.

Ad

Carlotta can easily take advantage of the Resonance Skill buff that Brant brings, albeit the Fusion buff will be useless on her, as she is Glacio. The Shorekeeper will again take on the role of primary healer and Crit buffer while Brant and Carlotta will be your go-to DPS in this team.

3) Chixia + Baizhi + Brant

Team 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

For those free-to-play Rovers out there, you can easily form another team for Brant by only using your 4-star characters. Both Chixia and Baizhi are free Resonators that you get by progressing the main story, and you can easily pair them up with Brant.

Ad

Brant can grant Chixia Resonance Skill and Fusion buffs, allowing her to deal more damage, while he can act as a sub-DPS. Baizhi lacks buffing abilities like other sustain characters in the game, but she is a great healer who can help this team survive.

4) Brant + Camellya + Sanhua

Team 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

This is one of the best teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves if you look forward to running him as a sustenance unit. This team revolves around buffing Camellya to dish out more damage, and given she uses basic attack and Resonance Skills the most, the two other members fit perfectly with her.

Ad

Sanhua can buff Basic Attack damage while Brant can buff Resonance Skill alongside providing sustenance to the team via his healing and shielding abilities. Camellya is one of the best DPS units in the game and she will be able to melt enemies easily.

Other teams for Brant in Wuthering Waves will consist of a Dual DPS setup that can take full advantage of his abilities. But currently, the captain of the Troupe of Fools is a bit restrictive when it comes to teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.